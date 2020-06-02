Channel 4 to broadcast 1966 World Cup final in full this Sunday – with insight from Sir Geoff Hurst

For the reason that begin of the lockdown, broadcasters have repeated many nice sporting matches – and now essentially the most iconic match in English footballing historical past is ready to air in full.

On Sunday, Channel 4 will likely be broadcasting England’s dramatic 1966 World Cup Final win over West Germany – nonetheless the one time the England staff has received their palms on the game’s most coveted trophy.

And as if that wasn’t thrilling sufficient, hat-trick hero from the final Sir Geoff Hurst will likely be offering his personal distinctive insight into the sport because it occurs, providing footie followers an excellent probability to hear from one of the vital gamers ever to play for England.

Hurst will likely be joined for the protection by presenter Gabby Logan and former England participant and supervisor Glenn Hoddle, in addition to a number of different star footballing names previous and current together with Jurgen Klinsmann and Alex Scott.

As was the case when the match was initially broadcast reside over 5o years in the past, the entire sport – together with additional time – will likely be proven in black and white, however there may even be extra color footage taken on the day, together with of the Queen greeting the groups.

The broadcast will help the fundraising efforts of the Nationwide Emergencies Belief’s (NET) Coronavirus Enchantment, which was launched on 18th March and is offering important funds to grassroots charities and teams all around the UK who’re supporting the pressing wants of their communities.

And all donations made by the general public all through the Final Replay ‘66 present will likely be match-funded by NatWest up to a worth of £1.5 million.

Hurst mentioned, “Revisiting that big day in 1966 at all times brings again many incredible reminiscences and I’m sure the re-broadcast of the match by the Final Replay staff will convey a smile to many at a tough time – and assist increase funds for the important Nationwide Emergencies Belief Coronavirus Enchantment.

“I can’t wait to watch the sport with Gabby and Glenn on Sunday. It’ll be fantastic – and emotional for me – to relive a few of these highlights once more. Come on England!”

In the meantime Lord Dannatt, Chairman of the Nationwide Emergencies Belief, added, “Soccer has a strong means to convey communities and households collectively.

“We hope that in the case of Final Replay ‘66, they are going to come collectively to not solely get pleasure from this iconic sport however help hundreds of native charities and teams doing important work on the bottom all around the UK.

“We’re extraordinarily grateful to FIFA, Channel 4 and the groups at Final Replay, Whisper and Timeline for serving to to make this occur.”

Final Replay ’66 will air on Sunday seventh June at 1:30pm. In the event you’re on the lookout for extra to watch, take a look at our TV information.