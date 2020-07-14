Channel 4’s Fatima Salaria Boards Fremantle’s Naked – Variety

Channel Four commissioner Fatima Salaria is becoming a member of the manufacturing ranks, shifting to Fremantle-backed “Indian Summer season College” producer Naked as managing director.

Salaria takes over for former Naked CEO Simon Andreae, who was lately appointed CEO of Fremantle U.Okay. Her position will likely be each inventive and industrial, and she’s going to work intently with inventive director Tom O’Brien and COO Susie Darkish.

Salaria most lately served as head of specialist factual for Channel 4 — a division whose wide-ranging credit embrace every little thing from “SAS: Who Dares Wins” to award-wining documentaries “100 Vaginas” and “Three Equivalent Strangers.”

The commissioner supervised hit sequence “My Grandparents Warfare” and “Putin: A Russian Spy Story,” greenlit specials together with “Ramadan in Lockdown” and “Race Towards the Virus,” and formed the broadcaster’s response to the killing of George Floyd with the “Take Your Knee Off My Neck” sequence of shorts.

Previous to becoming a member of Channel 4, Salaria was commissioning editor for faith and ethics on the BBC, the place she acted because the principal commissioner for “Who Do You Suppose You Are?,” commissioned the BAFTA and a number of award-winning “Muslims like Us,” and curated the “Black and British” and “Huge British Asian Summer season” seasons.

Previous to her commissioning position on the public broadcaster, she served as a producer-director with the BBC, engaged on “Andrew Marr’s Historical past of Britain” and creating exhibits together with “The London Riots: In Their Personal Phrases,” “Underworld Wealthy Checklist” and “Ladies in Black.”

Andrae stated: “[Fatima] is an distinctive subsequent era chief with a daring and broad imaginative and prescient that melds completely with Tom and Susie’s ethos and with Naked’s rising model for good and widespread exhibits with robust characters and nice tales. “

Salaria added: “I’ll be unhappy to depart Channel 4; I’ve loved working with so many creatives, particularly my colleague Danny Horan and so many sensible indies who’ve been a pleasure to collaborate with. It is a nice probability to develop my profession in a brand new path with Simon Andreae at Fremantle, somebody who I’ve lengthy admired who shares my inventive imaginative and prescient and helps the drive for better variety within the trade.”

Danny Horan, head of factual at Channel 4, stated: “We’ll miss Fatima vastly…she has helped set a unique course for Factual: concepts we’ve got commissioned, the expertise — each on and off display screen and what we stand for. I’ve discovered so much and am extremely grateful for her honesty, making us assume in another way and her mischievous humour. Naked is fortunate to have her.”

Naked’s slate of factual and leisure applications embrace the BAFTA-nominated “The Rap Recreation U.Okay” and “21 Once more” for BBC Three, “Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer season” and “Manson: The Misplaced Tapes” for ITV, “Indian Summer season College” and the upcoming “Ghost” for Channel 4, “100% Hotter” and “Secret Admirer” for Channel 5 and 5 Star, “My Hotter Half” for E4, and the Emmy-nominated “The Day I Picked My Mother and father” for A&E Networks. The outfit can be partnered with sister label Thames on BBC One’s lately introduced “I Can See Your Voice.”

Fremantle acquired a minority stake in Naked in 2015 and in Feb. 2020 took 100% possession of the enterprise.