Channel 4’s new reality show The Bridge challenges strangers to build a bridge to win £100,000

Channel Four is launching a model new reality competitors wherein strangers should band collectively and build a bridge to attain a £100,000 prize jackpot.

Narrated by His Darkish Supplies’ James McAvoy, The Bridge will problem 12 individuals to build a bridge collectively from the banks of a lake within the British countryside on which they stand to an island 250 metres away so as to declare the prize cash.

Primarily based on a Spanish reality collection, the group could have 20 days wherein to assemble an overpass collectively while overcoming a collection of shock twists within the course of and studying to work as a group.

In the event that they handle to attain the cash, every contestant will get to vote for who they suppose is essentially the most deserving of the “life-changing prize”, with the winner deciding whether or not to maintain all the cash or to share it with their friends.

The five-part collection is about to air later this yr, and will likely be “the final word take a look at of psychological ability, bodily agility and group dynamics because the strangers reside collectively within the stunning British countryside”.

Phil Harris, Head of Leisure at Channel Four mentioned, “That is such an thrilling first reality fee for me and the Channel Four leisure division. The good Workerbee have conjured up the entertaining twists, comedy and drama viewers affiliate with traditional Channel 4 reality, in opposition to what is perhaps thought-about a historically extra factual backdrop.”

The format, which debuted in Spain in 2017 as El Puente, has additionally been bought to France, the place it is going to air on channel M6.

The Bridge will likely be McAvoy’s first reality TV gig, with the award-winning actor beforehand having starred in dramas resembling Shameless, His Darkish Supplies and State of Play.

The Scottish 41-year-old is now best-known for his movie work nevertheless, making a identify for himself as younger Professor X within the X-Males movies, Mr Tumnus in The Chronicles of Narnia in addition to Atonement, Starter for 10 and It Chapter Two.

The Bridge will air on Channel Four later this yr. To seek out out what else is on for the time being, take a look at our TV Information.