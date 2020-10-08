Channel 4’s The Bridge | Filming, what time is it on, narrator

To not be confused with the Scandi-drama of the identical identify, Channel 4’s The Bridge is a brand new actuality sequence which challenges a dozen strangers to band collectively and constructed a bridge to win £100,000.

Based mostly on Spanish actuality present El Puente, this five-part sequence will see The Bridge contestants, all from totally different walks of life, slip by means of mud, noticed by means of tree trunks and shed a number of tears while constructing a over-water path from the banks of a lake to an island 250 metres away.

If the crew manages to achieve the island inside 20 days, they’ve the possibility to take dwelling the £100,000 discovered on the island – however should resolve amongst themselves who deserves it most.

Right here’s all the things you should learn about this drama-packed out of doors journey coming to Channel 4 this weekend.

When is The Bridge on TV?

The Bridge is set to start airing on Channel 4 from Sunday eleventh October at 9pm.

The five-part sequence will then air each Sunday till eighth November.

What is The Bridge about?



Channel 4



Based mostly on a Spanish actuality sequence, Channel 4’s The Bridge locations 12 strangers in a cabin and challenges them to constructed a bridge collectively for the possibility to win £100,000.

The contestants will put their teamwork abilities to the check over the course of 20 days, during which they have to constructed a bridge from the banks of a lake within the British countryside on which they stand to an island 250 metres away.

Nonetheless, there’s a twist – just one contestant is awarded the cash. As soon as the crew reaches the £100,000, they every get to vote for who they suppose is essentially the most deserving of the “life-changing prize”. The winner should then resolve whether or not to share the cash or preserve it all to themselves.

Who narrates The Bridge?

Getty

Scottish actor James McAvoy narrates the five-part sequence, marking his first actuality TV gig.

The A-lister rose to prominence together with his roles in Shameless and State of Play earlier than establishing himself as a function movie main man in Starter for 10, Penelope and Atonement.

He is greatest recognized for enjoying Professor Charles Xavier within the X-Males prequels, Kevin Wendell Crumb in Break up and Glass, and Invoice Denbrough in It Chapter Two.

Who’re the contestants on The Bridge?

The Bridge takes 12 members of the general public, all with totally different careers, backgrounds and private views, and challenges them to construct a bridge collectively inside 20 days.

The line-up consists of Trish Goddard’s daughter Billie, COVID-survivor Tara, East Finish-based carer Sly, stripper Zac, part-time mannequin Luke, resort entertainer Maura, graduate Rowan, Brexiteer Dominique, dressmaker Julie, ex-military “alpha feminine” Sarah, restaurant supervisor Levi and adrenaline junkie Sam.

The Bridge trailer

Channel 4 launched a trailer for The Bridge in direction of the top of September, which teased the difficult process forward and the 12 contestants participating, a few of whom might be “crew gamers”, whereas others are “out for themselves”.

For the primary time, we get a glimpse on the huge physique of water which separates the contestants from their £100,000 prize cash, with one competitor sighing: “It’s undoubtedly a bridge over troubled water.”

The Bridge begins on Channel 4 on Sunday eleventh October at 9pm. To seek out out what else is on, try our TV Information.