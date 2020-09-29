Channel 4’s The Bridge full line-up – every contestant for new reality series

Whereas the pandemic has compelled many reality reveals to cease filming, Channel 4 plans to launch a model new series, The Bridge, during which 12 strangers should work collectively to construct a bridge for an opportunity to win £100,000.

Narrated by His Darkish Supplies’ James McAvoy, The Bridge will give a dozen contestants 20 days to assemble an overpass collectively from the banks of a lake within the British countryside on which they stand to an island 250 metres away, while overcoming a series of shock twists within the course of.

Channel 4 has lately introduced its line-up of contenders, which embody Trish Goddard’s publicist daughter, a stripper with “alpha-male syndrome” and an ex-military paddle-boarder, all with totally different persona traits and views.

Right here’s all the pieces you might want to know in regards to the solid of Channel 4’s The Bridge.

Billie



Age: 30

Location: London

Occupation: Publicist

Publicist Billie cites the flexibility to manage below strain as one in every of her key strengths, having handled a raft of well-known celebrities all through her thriving profession. The London-based 30-year-old struggled with drug and alcohol dependancy 5 years in the past on account of childhood trauma however has since develop into an advocate for dependancy and psychological well being points after changing into clear and sober.

The daughter of TV presenter Trish Goddard, single Billie says that her mom is apprehensive about her participation on the present, however she’s additionally encouraging as she understands that Billie is “a bit caught in a rut in life”.

Billie describes herself as a “very strategic thinker” and a “superb downside solver” based mostly on what she does for a dwelling, and signed up for the present after spending lockdown alone and deciding to department out after working laborious over the previous eight years.

Tara



Age: 39

Location: London

Occupation: Waitress/Spray Tan Beautician

Collaborating within the first series of The Bridge is Tara – a current COVID-19 survivor who spent 9 days within the Intensive Care Unit and determined to seize this chance “with each fingers” when it got here alongside.

The 39-year-old was hooked on drink and medicines on the age of 21, however has since gone to rehab, develop into clear and is now married with two daughters.

The waitress and spray tan beautician describes herself as a strong-minded superwoman, who may be “fairly savage and ruthless” at instances. “I’ll have my husband and women in my head and will likely be pondering always that I’d like to carry them again some cash,” she says on her method to the present.

Sly



Age: 60

Location: London

Occupation: Automobile Fabricator

East Finish Londoner Sly is a carer to his 90-year-old mom and is called a pleasant grandfather sort amongst his family and friends attributable to his laugh-a-minute, optimistic way of living.

After dropping his son to a mind aneurysm, Sly realised that life is simply too brief to be indignant, and loves going above and past to assist others, however isn’t the kind to implement the legislation.

He’s participating in The Bridge to show that age isn’t a limitation and believes he can carry his constructing abilities and skill to make “the perfect out of the least” to the present. “Whereas everyone’s sleeping below the tarpaulin, I’ll have gotten a three-bedroom flat up within the timber someplace, with an escalator,” he says.

Zac



Age: 26

Location: Surrey

Occupation: Performer

Coach dancer and acrobat Zac at the moment works as a stripper for Dreamboys after breaking his foot a couple of years in the past and needing a profession change. Whereas his father instructed him that he would by no means make a profession out of dancing, Zac believes this gave him the drive to realize his desires as he wished to show his father unsuitable.

The 26-year-old describes himself as very cocky chief sort affected by “alpha-make syndrome”, an enormous flirt and a person who likes his creature comforts and would sooner go ‘glamping’.

He determined to affix The Bridge as he “loves a problem” and believes he’ll carry “a complete lot of charisma” to the present. He says that if an argument broke out, he could be the one to step in as he “can’t stand that sort of behaviour”, and he doesn’t “actually vibe” with individuals who complain about all the pieces.

Luke



Age: 26

Location: Doncaster

Occupation: Plumber

Full-time plumber and part-time mannequin Luke has vowed to at all times work additional laborious after experiencing homelessness rising up and dwelling in a tent below a bridge together with his mum and his sister for a time. He describes himself as extraordinarily outgoing, pleasant and somebody who would ‘flirt to dying’ to make sure victory, particularly since he’s lately single after a four-year relationship.

He determined to participate within the present, regardless of realizing nothing about it, as he’s “a really spontaneous and adventurous form of individual” and says that it takes loads to press his buttons, though if somebody begins being disrespectful, “don’t cross that line with me”. He added that he’d hate to do the present with somebody who’s “over-the-top”, “pretend” and “attention-seeking”.

Maura



Age: 20

Location: County Kildare, Eire

Occupation: Resort Entertainer & Health Teacher

Eire-born Maura moved to London on the age of 16 to enrol in drama college, studying to scrub and cook dinner by watching YouTube tutorials. The 20-year-old describes herself as an especially aggressive individual, having joined the Irish Nationwide Tennis workforce at 8-years-old.

Whereas she admits that she had a privileged upbringing, Maura misplaced her job as a resort entertainer and health teacher through the pandemic and needs to “put [her] finest foot ahead” to win the £100,000 up for grabs. She’s a self-professed individuals pleaser and would somewhat ignore nasty individuals than confront them, preferring to “play honest” in relation to profitable the prize cash, though it depends upon what the state of affairs is.

Rowan



Age: 22

Location: Fife

Occupation: Graduate

Single graduate Rowan, who’s at the moment a camp counsellor and excessive sports activities teacher in America, describes himself as a assured individual with the reward of the gab, but in addition describes himself as “marmite” attributable to his large ego.

The 22-year-old feels as if his opinion is commonly dismissed attributable to his age, however loves nothing greater than to show these individuals unsuitable. Rowan could be very open about his sexuality, having come out to his household and pals as bisexual final yr, and feels accepted regardless of rising up in a small city with no range.

He admits that his dream is “to be on TV” and signed up as reality reveals are his “responsible pleasure”, though he’d beloved to win the present for bragging rights and naturally, the cash. He provides that the very first thing he’d purchase with the prize cash is a load of Gregg’s sausage rolls as he has an inkling that the contestants may “be starved on the market”.

Dominique



Age: 21

Location: Manchester

Occupation: Pupil

Opinionated and headstrong Dominique is a lover of bodily exercise and journey, and a staunch Brexiteer, regardless of having been too younger to vote within the Brexit Referendum.

Manchester-based Dominique comes from a working class background and was raised by her mom after her dad died when she was a child.

She signed up for the present after being interested in the “thriller encompass it” and the £100,000 prize cash up for grabs. Whereas she doesn’t have distinctive abilities by way of establishing tents or beginning fires, she feels she has “good management qualities” and is a “aggressive sort of person who tries to get all the pieces as a way to win”.

Julie



Age: 28

Location: London

Occupation: Junior dressmaker

Junior dressmaker Julie lives together with her sister Jade, they share the identical pals and infrequently get confused for a set of twins, so the 28-year-old would love to do that expertise by herself to point out she’s simply as robust on her personal. She considers herself to be the wild one out of her and her sister and has been single for 4 years regardless of her mom telling her she must calm down.

Julie loves travelling and signed up for the present as she’s “at all times up for journey”. Her household are Vietnamese, together with her nan holding conventional views in relation to gender roles, believing that ladies must be within the kitchen and do the cleansing. Julie thinks she’d freak out if she knew what her granddaughters obtained as much as.

The 28-year-old is at the moment on furlough however would love to begin a trend model together with her sister in the future. She considers herself to be “extra like a peacekeeper” and “fairly laid again”, nonetheless now there’s cash at stake, she looks like she must push herself a bit extra.

Sarah



Age: 44

Location: The Wirral

Occupation: Stand Up Paddle Boarder

Single Sarah is ranked second within the UK within the paddle board endurance series and now runs her personal paddle board enterprise, having beforehand been within the army. The 44-year-old, who’s divorced with a daughter, is a confident chief and considers herself to be very aggressive. She isn’t afraid to take cost and doesn’t have an issue with placing alpha males of their place.

She signed up for The Bridge as she often goes to Australia every yr, however hasn’t been in a position to attributable to COVID-19 so she wants “a bit of pleasure” and “one thing different than simply work”. She provides that her army background has made her an “alpha feminine”, though her pals assume she’s single as a result of she’s “too unbiased”.

Levi



Age: 29

Location: Wolverhampton

Occupation: Restaurant Supervisor

Restaurant Supervisor Levi describes himself as “ruthless” after being harm up to now by an ex, however believes he’ll be out of his depth in ‘The Wilderness’, having as soon as turned as much as a farm in contemporary white trainers and thin denims. He’s not afraid to go up towards alpha leaders and is sick of being underestimated by straight males who don’t take into account him a rival.

He signed up for the present after seeing an advert for The Bridge and deciding that participating could be a pleasant approach of rediscovering his youth. “With the entire world going via a loopy time for the time being, that is going to be the yr to do issues that you just wouldn’t usually do,” he says.

He provides that he’s not becoming a member of the present to make pals, and is set to win the cash to get on the property ladder and save for a surrogate, as he desires of getting his personal little one.

Sam



Age: 26

Location: Devon

Occupation: PE trainer

Devon-based Sam was lately working as a PE trainer in secondary faculties however as soon as COVID-19 struck, he determined to maneuver again in together with his mother and father and examine a course in plumbing and gasoline.

The 26-year-old loves the outside and is an adrenaline junkie, having sky dived, bungee jumped and swam in a cage with sharks. He prefers people who find themselves up entrance and trustworthy, taking a dislike to two-faced individuals who wish to “stir the pot”.

He signed up for The Bridge as he’s in-between careers for the time being and thought, “why not?” He’s usually fairly a spontaneous and last-minute individual anyway, and considers himself to be fairly approachable and outgoing.

The Bridge will air on Channel 4 later this yr. To seek out out what else is on in the intervening time, try our TV Information.