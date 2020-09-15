Channel 4’s The Real AC-12 docuseries to explore police counter corruption

If Line of Responsibility has you questioning whether or not the lives of real-life anti-corruption police officers are simply as dramatic as their fictional counterparts, then Channel four has the right docuseries for you.

The broadcaster has commissioned a three-part collection set to take viewers into the Skilled Requirements Division, which incorporates the counter corruption unit – “one of the crucial secretive enclaves of British policing”.

Trying into counter corruption, covert investigations, surveillance and police stings carried out by the Avon and Somerset Police, the upcoming collection will explore a number of the division’s most critical instances, from officers abusing their positions of energy to exploit weak members of the general public, to passing intelligence on to organised criminals.

The collection may also comply with the counter corruption unit because it investigates complaints of racial discrimination, extreme use of pressure and different critical felony issues.

“Advised from a number of views, the collection will have a look at the truth of being an officer below investigation and the private pressure it includes, in addition to the expertise of the complainants – usually weak members of the general public – and the PSD investigators themselves as they conduct their operations below situations of huge secrecy and distinctive stress,” Channel four mentioned.

Channel 4’s commissioning editor, Alisa Pomeroy, added: “Till now this secretive realm of British policing has largely been the area of dramatists.”

“In addition to being compelling materials for numerous police thrillers, these are additionally issues of nice public curiosity, so will probably be fascinating to see how these items work and the way their investigations play out in the actual world,” she added.

Superintendent Simon Wilstead, head of Skilled Requirements, additionally made an announcement concerning the upcoming docuseries, explaining that whereas misconduct hearings are held in public, “there far more work happening out of the general public eye”.

“Within the spirit of being as open and clear as we could be, we hope this documentary will give the general public a singular perception into our dedication to sustaining the excessive requirements of policing that are the envy of the world,” he added.

Channel four is but confirmed a launch date for the docuseries. Try what else is on with our TV Information.