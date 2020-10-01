Channel 5, AMC Team For Branded Channels on VOD Service My5

In in the present day’s World Bulletin, branded channels arrive on My5; “Nurses” sells internationally; AMC’s Acorn TV bows in Portugal.

Viacom-owned Channel 5 has signed a content material partnership cope with AMC Networks Worldwide U.Okay. for 2 of its branded channels, CBS Actuality and Horror Channel, to launch on its VOD service My5. The deal will convey 400 further hours of content material to My5 over the following yr, with greater than 40 new applications a month to select from throughout the 2 channels. Key titles set to be added embody CBS Actuality’s unique true crime collection “Homicide by the Sea,” and “New Scotland Yard Recordsdata,” along with Horror Channel’s “Andromeda” and several other movies together with “100 Bloody Acres and The Drownsman.”

SALES

Canada’s Leisure One has bought hit medical drama “Nurses” to Australia (Foxtel), Germany (NBCUniversal Worldwide Networks), France (Warner TV), Africa (NBCUniversal Worldwide Networks), Belgium (Streamz and SBS), Netherlands (Talpa Community), Iceland (Siminn), Center East, (Fox Community Group) and Turkey (FOXLIFE).

Commissioned by World in Canada and at present in manufacturing on season 2, the collection follows 5 latest graduates starting their careers in a high-stakes hospital. It’s produced by ICF Movies and eOne, in affiliation with Corus Leisure, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and the Canadian Movie or Video Manufacturing Tax Credit score.

TERRITORY DEBUT

AMC Networks’ British content material specialist streamer Acorn TV is on the market in Portugal from in the present day by way of telecommunications corporations MEO and NOS. AMC Networks Worldwide Southern Europe will assist Acorn TV in Portugal, offering affiliate gross sales, advertising, PR and versioning providers.

Accessible on the month-to-month subscription of €2.99 ($3.50), with Portuguese subtitles, the service will function reveals like “Doc Martin,” “Putting Out,” “Jack Taylor,” “Agatha Christie’s Companions in Crime,” and “The Degree.”