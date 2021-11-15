Channel to see Peru vs Venezuela LIVE in Caracas for date 14 of Qualifying Qatar 2022

Channel to follow Peru vs Venezuela by date 14 of Qualifiers. (Photo: FPF).

Channel to watch Peru vs Venezuela LIVE. Peruvians and Venezuelans will meet this Tuesday, November 16 at the Olympic Stadium in Caracas for matchday 14 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Ricardo Gareca’s team is forced to win on a visit to continue in the race towards the World Cup.

The Peruvian team is in tune after their great 3-0 victory against Bolivia in Nacional de Lima, a result that took him out of the penultimate place in the standings and He placed it seventh, 2 points from fifth place (playoff): Uruguay, Colombia and Chile (all with the same score).

Focused on Venezuela, the ‘bicolor’ goes for a new victory to tighten more the qualifying positions. For this he has his best men, the same ones who played against the ‘altiplanicos’: André Carrillo, Sergio Peña and Renato Tapia. But he also recovered Yoshimar Yotún.

‘Yoshi’, who was not on the previous date due to suspension, would get into the starting eleven despite the great game of Christofer Gonzáles last Thursday. The ‘Tigre’ has a lot of confidence in the Cruzo Azul player from Mexico. Of course, there is a low of consideration in defense: Alexander Calllens.

Venezuela, meanwhile, goes through another present. They are last with just 7 points and they do not have their figures: Salomón Rondón and Yeferson Soteldo. In any case, they will not leave it easy for Peru with the support of their fans. Anything can happen in this kind of confrontation.

This is how the table of positions works before date 14

TIMETABLE FOR PERU VS VENEZUELA

– México / 3:00 p.m.

– United States (Miami) / 4:00 pm

– Perú / 4:00 p.m.

– Colombia / 4:00 p.m.

– Ecuador / 4:00 p.m.

– Venezuela / 5:00 p.m.

– Bolivia / 5:00 p.m.

– Paraguay / 6:00 p.m.

– Uruguay / 6:00 p.m.

– Chile / 6:00 p.m.

– Argentina / 6:00 p.m.

– Brasil / 6:00 p.m.

– España / 10:00 p.m.

CHANNELS TO SEE PERU VS VENEZUELA

– Peru / Movistar Deportes and América TV.

– Venezuela / TLT Venezuela.

– United States / Fubo Sports.

HOW TO WATCH MOVISTAR PLAY?

It is a platform at no additional cost for Movistar clients: television, fixed internet and cell phones. They offer the streaming service that includes live channels and a wide catalog of movies and series. Children also contained, among others. You can download the app on cell phones or via the web on computers.

Movistar Play on TV: If you have a smart TV, download the application on your TV, enter your email and registration password in the system and you will be able to see all its content

Movistar Play on the web: Go to https://www.movistarplay.com.pe/. If you are a user of this company, enter your email and password to log in and enjoy the platform.

Movistar Play on iOS and Android: You can download the application from the different phone or tablet systems. Enter the Play Store or Apple Store and search for Movistar Play. As in your smart TV, register your email and password and you can enter.

HOW TO WATCH MOVISTAR SPORTS IN MOVISTAR PLAY?

If you are already a Movistar customer, you just have to enter your username and password in Movistar Play (app or web). After that, press or click on the ‘LIVE TV’ tab and it will open its entire list of live channels. You are looking for Movistar Sports and ready. Fact: you will have the option to go back to repeat what you like the most.

WHAT MOVISTAR CHANNEL IS MOVISTAR SPORTS?

Tune in to Channel 3 and 703 (HD) to enjoy all the content that Movistar Deportes brings. ‘Al Angulo,’ After All ‘,’ El Camerino ‘,’ Out of List ‘,’ Full Wheels’, among others, are some of the programs that you will find on this sports channel.

