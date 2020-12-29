Channing Tatum to Join Sandra Bullock in ‘The Lost City of D’

Channing Tatum is in remaining negotiations to star reverse Sandra Bullock in the Paramount Photos movie “The Lost City of D,” a number of sources inform Selection.

Bullock is producing the venture by means of her firm Fortis Movies, together with Liza Chasin and her 3dot Productions.

To be directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, the pic stars Bullock as a reclusive romance novelist who was positive nothing could possibly be worse than getting caught on a e-book tour along with her cowl mannequin (Tatum), till a kidnapping try sweeps them each right into a cutthroat jungle journey, proving life might be a lot stranger — and extra romantic — than any of her paperback fictions.

The romantic motion journey is predicated on an thought by Seth Gordon, with an up to date script from Dana Fox (Disney Plus’ “Cruella,” “How to Be Single”). Oren Uziel wrote the unique therapy. Gordon can also be connected to produce by means of his banner Exhibit A Movies.

Tatum just lately wrapped manufacturing on “Canine,” which he each starred in and co-directed together with his producing associate Reid Carolin, made by means of their firm Free Affiliation. The film follows an Military Ranger and Belgian Malinois named Lulu who embark on a street journey to a fellow soldier’s funeral.

He’s additionally set to star in a modern-day thriller based mostly on the vault monsters of Common Photos, produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. In Could 2021, Tatum will publish his first kids’s e-book, devoted to his daughter, titled “The One and Solely Sparkella.”

Tatum is repped by CAA and attorneys Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.