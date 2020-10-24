Chanté Adams Joins Michael B. Jordan in ‘Journal for Jordan’

“Unhealthy Hair” star Chanté Adams will play the feminine lead reverse Michael B. Jordan in the Sony drama “A Journal for Jordan,” which Denzel Washington will direct and produce.

“A Journal for Jordan” is written by Academy Award nominee Virgil Williams and primarily based on Dana Canedy’s New York Occasions best-selling memoir, which was printed in 2008. It tells the true story of Pulitzer Prize winner Canedy’s love affair with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who saved a journal filled with poignant life classes for their new child son Jordan whereas he was deployed abroad. King was killed in Iraq in 2006 when Jordan was simply seven months previous.

Todd Black, alongside along with his Escape Artists companions Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch, are producing the movie with Washington and Jordan via his Outlier Society banner. Born Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert can be producing, and Jason Material is govt producing through Artistic Wealth Media.

Adams will subsequent be seen in Justin Simien’s “Unhealthy Hair,” which Hulu is releasing Friday, and “Voyagers,” written and directed by Neil Burger, which Lionsgate will launch in the spring. She is ready to star in Abbi Jacobson’s upcoming adaption of “A League of Their Personal” for Amazon together with Roberta Colindrez, D’Arcy Carden, Kelly McCormack and Priscilla Delgado. This yr, Adams appeared in Stella Meghie’s romantic drama “The {Photograph}” reverse Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield.

Adams gained the particular jury prize for breakthrough efficiency on the Sundance Movie Competition for the title function in “Roxanne Roxanne.” She is repped by WME and Brillstein Leisure. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

