Chantel Jeffries and DoorDash Hold Virtual Dinner Party – Variety

In the present day (Thursday, Might 14), DoorDash and Chantel Jeffries will maintain a celebrity-driven, digital feast that may see the corporate donating the money equal of 1 meal to Feeding America, as much as a most donation of 250,000 meals, for each particular person viewer of the #comebacktomexdd livestream.

The celebration, impressed by Jeffries’ new single “Come Again to Me,” is scheduled to incorporate superstar visitors Britney Spears, Liam Payne, Jordan Clarkson, Addison Rae, Nicole Scherzinger, Travis Mills, Fatherkels, Olivia O’Brien, Fletcher, Jamie Lynn Spears, Shaylen, Jay Sean, Alissa Violet, Gigi Beautiful & Nats Getty, Dinah Jane, Paris Hilton, Anastasia Karanikolaou, and Lolo Zouaï.

The celebration will air on YouTube at youtube.com/comebacktome

DoorDash will donate meals to households in want via their partnership with Feeding America based mostly on the quantity of viewers that tune in, including to the three million meals they’ve donated via livestreams previously few weeks. The corporate partnered with Chili’s to curate an unique menu for the dinner, which viewers can order via the app to recreate the feast expertise at residence via Sunday, Might 17.

The partnership is the primary time DoorDash has partnered with an artist and leveraged its platform to merge music and meals, utilizing its platform to construct consciousness and give artists a brand new channel to attach with and profit their communities on the identical time.