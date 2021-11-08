Chaos at the start of the Formula 1 Mexican GP: great maneuver by Verstappen, a spin and two abandonments

The start of the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix had everything. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), who started from pole position, fought for the lead in the first few meters with his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, but before reaching the first corner Max Verstappen (Red Bull) He passed them both and captured the leadership of the race that was held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, venue for the 18th date of the season.

On the 800-meter long straight of the Aztec stage, Bottas cared much more for Hamilton than for Verstappen, who managed to get his car to have suction (N. of the R: the car in front has all the turbulence by the entrance of air, he loses speed and the one who goes behind approaches him) on the car of the Englishman, whom he overtook when he reached the first corner.

In this variant, Bottas was touched to the right by Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), which lost part of its front wing. For his part, the Finn was at the back of the pack, went through the pits and when he returned to the track he placed 18th.

Verstappen achieved his ninth win in 18 dates disputed in 2021 (REUTERS / Andrés Stapff)

The first corner is almost zero braking after the cars come to full speed, over 300 kilometers for now. When they all arrived together and as a result of Bottas’ spin, there were two others who were left with their damaged cars: Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) and Mick Schumacher (Haas F1 Team), who were out of the race.

It was a race where the Red Bull team showed its superiority over Mercedes and with a strategy aimed at guaranteeing the victory of Verstappen, but also that his teammate, Sergio Checo Pérez, could finish second, something that he did not capture, but that meant the first podium of a Mexican in his land with the Máxima.

After all the pit stops, the Aztec, who led the race by eight laps, when he returned to the track in third position began to discount Hamilton. In the last ten laps Pérez got bigger and bigger in the rear view mirrors of the world champion’s Mercedes.

Checo Pérez lived a party with his people (REUTERS / Francisco Guasco)

It was a resounding victory for Verstappen who obtained his ninth win in 18 disputed dates and extended his lead at the top of the championship to 19 points over Hamilton, who after the race recognized the superiority of his rival’s car.

There are four dates and five races left, since in the next one, the Brazilian Grand Prix next weekend, there will be a Sprint competition on Saturday afternoon in São Paulo at the José Carlos Pace Autodromo de Interlagos.

In the Brazilian event, Verstappen will seek to widen his difference and Hamilton will do everything possible to reduce the gap with his opponent who is stronger than ever and put the reign of the seven-time world champion in check.

