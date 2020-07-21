Chaos in Maharashtra: Corona infects cross 3 lakh 27 thousand, 246 killed in 24 hours

Mumbai: 8,369 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Maharashtra, taking its total cases in the state to 3,27,031. This information was given by the state health department. The department said here that 246 more patients died due to infection during the day due to which the death toll in the state increased to 12,276. Out of 246 deaths, 62 patients died in Mumbai. Also Read – CM BS Yeddyurappa said – Lockdown is not a solution for Corona, Karnataka will not be completely closed

The department said in a statement that on Tuesday, 7,188 patients were discharged from various hospitals after recovering. With this, the total number of patients who have been cured so far in the state has increased to 1,82,217. Pune has the highest number of 1,678 new cases in the state, while Mumbai has 992 new cases. The total cases in Mumbai are now 1,03,368 while the death toll is 5,817. The Health Department said that 2,06,221 cases have been reported so far in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and 8,402 patients have died. MMR also includes Mumbai.

Of the total deaths in the day today, 62 patients were in Mumbai and 40 in Pune city. In Pimpri-Chinchwad and Aurangabad municipal corporation areas, 15 and 12 patients died respectively. 3,301 new cases were reported in Pune division. So far, 68,575 cases have been reported in the Pune division and 1,946 patients have died.

708 new cases were reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area. There were 254 new cases in Nashik district. The department said that the recovery rate in the state is 55.72 percent while the death rate is 3.75 percent. The department said that there are currently 1,32,236 patients undergoing treatment in the state. So far 16,40,644 people have been investigated in Maharashtra.