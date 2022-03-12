Chaos in the Cruz Azul Cooperative: dozens of people took over the offices in Colonia Del Valle

Incidents at the Cruz Azul Cooperative: protests, smoke and possible shots in the Colonia del Valle (Photo: Twitter/@MeganoticiasMX)

Moments of tension were experienced during the morning of this Friday, February 11, in one of the offices of the Blue Cross Cooperativeas a group of people arrived at the facilities located in the colony of the valley to take over and violently evict workers.

The situation entered a moment of nervousness for those who surrounded the area, since gunshots were heardpresumably provoked by the coup group, who also carried sticks and smoke bombs to dissuade those present from entering.

The event occurred around 8 in the morning, specifically on the street Champion Towers number 517, intersection with Adolfo Prieto in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, inside one of the emblematic buildings of the Blue Cross Cooperative and that he was apparently in a legal dispute.

In addition to the building made up of the cooperative’s administrative offices, they also took over the parking lot that is located on the same street, immediately in front of the main entrance of the cooperative. Blue Cross Cooperative.

In images disseminated through social networks, dozens of people in civilian clothing were observed, the vast majority with their faces covered and caps to prevent facial recognition; However, a small group of uniformed men could also be seen entering the buildingwho apparently pretended to be police officers but without visible logos or badges.

After the protests, the part of the group that could not enter withdrew while different workers began to record part of their faces, until elements of the police arrived. Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) to cordon off the area. This happened once the chaos had ended and the offices were being held hostage by a cooperative sector.

Later the Blue Cross Cooperative published on his social networks that the shot was a estate recovery for the cooperative members, since they would have been occupied by people presumably associated with the previous directive headed by Guillermo Billy Alvarezwho is a fugitive from justice for fraudulent administration.

Through a video statement shared by different groups of the Cooperative on social networks, they presumed the recovery of the offices of Cruz Azul Concrete in Torres Adalid according to a court order, since some of Álvarez’s allies were “entrenched” inside, who continued with the illegal management of a sector of the Cooperative.

This conflict maintains two different positions, in which there are conflicting declarations that keep the fight alive with the dissident groups of the Blue Cross Cooperativewho were removed from office months ago after the charges and the investigation presented against the Álvarez family, for which they assumed command Victor Manuel Velazquez Rangelas Chairman of the Board of Directors, Jose Antonio Marin Gutierrezas Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

According to the statement issued by the SSC from Mexico City, approximately 150 people arrived at the address to take over the facilities, where individuals “had verbal confrontations and some near-fights.”

Although the elements denied fire shots, in different videos broadcast on social networks detonations were heard, which were confirmed by several of the evicted.

A medical unit Civil protection had to go to the scene to attend to two men, one of 29 with a nervous breakdown and another of 46 years of age with the diagnosis of polyconcussion, derived from the fight.

