Chaos in the MEC scholarships: the deadline is running out in hours and many students have not been able to apply for them yet

Tomorrow, May 12, the deadline to apply for the general scholarship provided by the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training ends. The procedure has been available since March 30, and in Genbeta we were already able to tell you how to request it and the amount that we could receive. However, recently students have been having problems accessing the process due to internal problems.

According to the comments of many of the students on the net, the service had been inaccessible for several days, with unexpected errors, illegible sections, and obstacles that prevented the completion of the process to apply for the scholarship. Twitter has been filled with complaints from users and, until the time of writing the article, the account of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training has only given signs of life to remind us to apply for the scholarship.

Students complain of ineffective service

It is true that, especially in recent days, access to the process usually gives rise to some other problem given the influx of people who are entering at the same time to apply for the scholarship. It’s not the first time it happensand unfortunately, it seems that for years they have not taken permanent measures in the face of this type of problem.

In view of what happened, we wanted to access the process on our own to make the request. So far, the tool has not given us any problems, proof that the service seems to be back to normal. However, there have been cases in which some users have been unable to carry out the procedure since Sunday.





The most common problem was the one we show you in the image. “Error: An unexpected error occurred. Please wait a few minutes and try again.“. Nevertheless, it was more than ‘a few minutes’ until the service was operational again. Many others have had problems finding out what was asked of them, since the text appeared corrupted and instead part of the application code was displayed.

How am I supposed to present the scholarship within the term if you don’t fix the damn web? First the encoded text and now the unexpected error. I’ve been trying for days at all hours and nothing … amazing pic.twitter.com/sFG1OFf8u4 — Rhythm (@irafu11) May 10, 2022

At the time of writing the article, the procedure could already be accessed normally, so as a recommendation, It would be best to apply as soon as possible.. Of course, the problems that have arisen with the processing of education scholarships have been one more example of how unstable the telematic services of the public administration can be.

This year, the government has earmarked €1.6 billion for education grants, and eligible students will be eligible for the grant. This consists of a fixed and variable amount. as fixed, for family income they can grant us up to 1,700 euros, and if we have changed residence during the school year, they will also pay us an amount of up to 1,600 euros. You can get more information about the amounts through this link.