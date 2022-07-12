Chaos in the Tour de France: a demonstration interrupted the race and almost caused an accident

Several people sitting on the asphalt with smoke flares caused chaos



This Tuesday the tenth stage of the Tower of France was interrupted during due to the presence of several demonstrators on the asphalt, when there were 38 kilometers left to reach Megève (Haute-Savoie). The competition was neutralized and a new start was given with the differences recorded at the time of the interruption.

Some cameras were able to capture the moment when the fastest platoon was taken by a curtain of red smoke caused by flares. The dangerous thing was that behind it there were about a dozen people sitting on the track, trying to stop the race. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

The demonstration was orchestrated by the environmental group Última Renovación, which explained its motives on social networks, arguing that the objective was “to stop the mad race towards the annihilation of our society.” In a series of tweets, they detailed: “We can no longer remain spectators to the ongoing climate disaster. We have 989 days left to save our future, our humanity. The finish line is a ravine and we are asking our government to turn around immediately. Our goal is to force legislation to drastically reduce France’s emissions, starting with energy renovation, the area that is likely to bring together social and climate justice today. This is our last chance to prevent catastrophic and irreversible consequences: deadly heat, extreme weather events, famine, mass migration, armed conflict… and this for all the next generations of humans.”

The runner in the lead, the Italian Alberto Bettiol (EF Education), was able to pass the barrier formed by these nine activists sitting on the road, in the middle of the smoke given off by flares. But, he was stopped a few moments later in order to respect the differences, which were around 20 seconds over a group of 24 pursuers and about seven and a half minutes over the peloton.

images of chaos

