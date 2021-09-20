Chapito Montes returned to the Nou Camp after being absent for seven days

Luis Montes returned from an injury that took him away from the courts for a month and a half (Twitter @clubleonfc)

Luis Chapito Montes returned home to New Camp; lAfter his injury on July 31, corresponding to matchday two, when León faced the Xolos de Tijuana in Guanajuato. Since then, he had not been able to play any match of the Scream Mexico A2021 at home. On the other hand, he did have activity as a visitor, on the previous day, the fair He visited Tigres, and in that duel, the midfielder entered at minute 66 ′.

It was until the meeting between the fair and the Braves from Juárez de la day nine, when he returned to add minutes at the Nou Camp, where he is highly loved by the Guanajuato fans.

“A tear was what kept him off the pitch for at least a month and a half. “After the match played at the weekend, and after carrying out the corresponding medical evaluations, Luis Montes was satisfied with a grade 2 tear of the left adductor muscle. Our captain is already under the supervision of the medical area, carrying out his recovery process. We look forward to his soon return to the courts ”read the statement from the esmeralda club.

León advanced to the final of the Leagues Cup and Montes could have participation (Photo: Troy Taormina-Reuters)

Montes had already been able to play with León before, but not in his stadium or with his people. His first minutes after the injury was in the Leagues Cup, on September 15 when entered change at minute 60 ′ to relieve José Iván Rodríguez.

The emerald set fell surprisingly against some Braves who spin two consecutive victories and could do little Chapito to avoid stumbling. León in the first half showed no arguments to deserve the victory; in the second, cwith the entry of Montes, the offensive improvedHowever, it was in the second half when Jefferson Intriago’s goal fell that sentenced the score 1 to 0.

Despite the fact that León fell in his match, the feelings left by the historic midfielder were positive. He was seen as constructive, true to his style, participatory and especially creative to orchestrate the attacks of the fair. Even in the final minutes, the attacks by the local team were such that all of Juárez defended the goal to avoid a draw.

Montes has been crucial in the most recent successes of León (Photo: Luis Ramírez / EFE)



Despite the poor result at home, that El Chapo return to the fields little by little is great news for the institution and for the fans. With nine days accumulate 15 unitsAlthough it is not the best record, they are close to the points needed to qualify for the league with eight rounds left to play.

Having Luis Montes in the final stages of the campaign gives another face and other expectations to the team led by Ariel Holan, which will have to improve if wants to maintain his aspirations to lift the title. It is certainly not possible to demand an immediate adaptation of Montes to the conditions of the competition and the team, but it is hoped that he can do so gradually.

León’s next game will be when he travels to Jalisco and meets Diego Cocca’s Atlas; a team that has proven to be one of the most consistent and that maintains a streak of five games without losing defeat, the last one was against the Eagles of America. This duel against the red and black, It could be the one that returns the ownership to Luis Montes.

KEEP READING:

The worst day of the life of José Ramón Fernández and that almost touched death

The day Checo Pérez’s father gave control of his son to Carlos Slim Domit

Gignac and Thauvin lead Miguel Herrera’s starting box for the Clásico Regio

“You are an oak tree”: the peculiar tribute of the León Club with which he announced the renewal of Rodolfo Cota