‘Chappelle’s Present’ Removed From Netflix at Dave Chappelle’s Request

Netflix has eliminated Dave Chappelle’s comedy sketch collection “Chappelle’s Present” after the comic requested them to take action.

Chappelle revealed the information in a prolonged Instagram video known as “Unforgiven,” which featured footage from a latest stand-up gig. In the course of the efficiency, Chappelle claimed he “by no means received paid” after leaving the ViacomCBS-owned present.

“They (ViacomCBS) didn’t need to pay me as a result of I signed the contract,” Chappelle mentioned within the video. “However is that proper? I discovered that these individuals have been streaming my work they usually by no means needed to ask me or they by no means have to inform me. Completely authorized ‘trigger I signed the contract. However is that proper? I didn’t assume so both. That’s why I like working for Netflix. I like working for Netflix as a result of when all these dangerous issues occurred to me, that firm didn’t even exist. And once I discovered they have been streaming ‘Chappelle’s Present,’ I used to be livid. How may they not– how may they not know? So what I did? I known as them and I instructed them that this makes me really feel dangerous. And also you need to know what they did? They agreed that they might take it off their platform simply so I may really feel higher.”

Netflix had no touch upon the matter.

Chappelle has made a number of specials with Netflix and at the moment calls the streamer his comedy dwelling. Worries concerning the potential of shedding Chappelle possible performed an element in Netflix’s determination.

“Chappelle’s Present” continues to be out there on a number of ViacomCBS manufacturers, together with its unique dwelling Comedy Central and CBS All Entry, in addition to HBO Max, the place it was not too long ago licensed. The collection, which was created, government produced and headlined by Chappelle, ran for 3 seasons between 2003 and 2006.

The elimination information comes round three weeks after the present began streaming on Netflix, and solely a pair weeks after Chappelle known as out each Netflix and HBO Max for streaming his present when internet hosting the “Saturday Evening Reside” episode proper after the election.

Chappelle pointed to the justice of the very fact the companies have been streaming a present that bears his great-grandfather’s identify but he didn’t receives a commission for that.

“If he may see me now, he’d in all probability be like, ‘This n—- received purchased and bought greater than I’ve,’” Chappelle mentioned on “SNL.”