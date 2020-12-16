‘Chappelle’s Present’ to Be Pulled Off HBO Max at Chappelle’s Request

HBO Max is honoring a request by Dave Chappelle to take away “Chappelle’s Present” from the streaming service at the top of this yr.

Casey Bloys, chief content material officer of HBO and HBO Max, made the revelation in the course of the keynote dialog on day certainly one of Selection’s Digital FYCFest.

“We had a dialog with Dave. I gained’t get into it, however it’s very clear that it’s a really distinctive and particular and emotional problem he’s obtained,” Bloys instructed Selection‘s government editor of TV, Daniel Holloway. “So at the top of the yr, at the top of this yr, December thirty first, we’re going to honor his request and take the present down.”

Chappelle beforehand obtained Netflix to take the present which bears his title down as properly. In a prolonged video of certainly one of his standup units posted to Instagram, Chappelle defined that due to the character of the deal he signed years in the past when the present was made, he doesn’t obtain any compensation when ViacomCBS licenses it to streamers like HBO Max or Netflix.

“They (ViacomCBS) didn’t have to pay me as a result of I signed the contract,” Chappelle stated within the video. “However is that proper? I discovered that these individuals had been streaming my work and so they by no means had to ask me or they by no means have to inform me. Completely authorized ‘trigger I signed the contract. However is that proper? I didn’t suppose so both.”

In the identical video, Chappelle instructed the story of how HBO rejected his pitch for the present when he introduced it to them earlier than Comedy Central.

“They stated, actually, ‘What do we’d like you for?’ That’s what they instructed me as they kicked me out of the workplace, ‘What do we’d like you for?’” he stated. “And right here we’re all these years later and so they’re streaming the very present I used to be pitching to them. So I’m asking them, what do you want me for?”