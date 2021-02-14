Chapu Nocioni recalled that he felt the day he met Michael Jordan: “It does something in your body that is not normal”

The day Nocioni met Jordan

Andres Nocioni He is considered one of the best Argentine basketball players in all of its history. Champion with the Argentine national team at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games, Chapu it was the heart and soul of a team that made history. It was precisely after the Olympic consecration that the native of Gálvez, province of Santa Fe, made the leap to the NBA.

With the gold medal on his chest, Nocioni disembarked in the Chicago Bulls, one of the most famous franchises of the best basketball league in the world. Only six years after the last title won by the team led by the historic Michael Jordan, the Argentine dressed in jersey number 5 and left his mark in the five seasons he was in the city of the wind.

Chapu is currently one of the NBA commentators for the network. ESPN in Argentina and took advantage of the invitation to the program ESPN FC Show to tell how he met the legendary number 23. “I saw Jordan, he came to greet me. The ironic and crazy of life “he confessed.

“I was in Chicago and they transferred me to Sacramento. He owned the Charlotte Hornets (they were the Bobcats at the time) and we were playing the game. When he’s done, I go down the hall and pass where the team was and he was there, because he is the owner. Then he comes from behind, touches me and I turn around and it was him, who wanted to say hello because he respected me for what I had done for Chicago in the five years that I was. I had never seen him in Chicago ”, added Nocioni in the account of his exclusive hand in hand with Your Majesty.

When asked about what he felt when he saw MJ’s face, the man who was loved by Chicago fans was forceful: “It moves you, it does something in your body that is not normal. That rarely happens to us “ , He said.

“Honestly, I was not moved to play with Kobe Bryant. I saw it as natural, I saw it as myself, better than me, obviously. Like Lebron (James), whom I defended thousands of times. But There are things that moved me, such as the first training session against Scottie Pippen, meeting Jordan and watching Messi play football”, He added in his explanation.

Nocioni and his hand in hand with Pippen in Chicago

By the numbers, Nocioni’s best season with the Bulls was 2006-2007 when he finished averaging more than 14 points and nearly six rebounds per game. On that occasion, Chicago finished as the fifth best team in the East, qualified for the playoffs and lost in the conference semifinals against the Detroit Pistons.

In addition to talking about his experience with Jordan, Chapu also recalled what it was an impossible practice to forget on his arrival in the NBA. Who did he have to defend? Neither more nor less than Scottie Pippen, another of the Bulls icons, winners of six championships.

“I had a training session in which he painted my face badly and the next day he retired”, Nocioni said. “To paint my face is to see how your greatest idol as a child, with 40 years, and that suddenly you arrive with 25 years, all the strength, the power, you say ‘here I am’, Olympic champion, came from a gold medal and I was greeted in Chicago like a king, and suddenly Scottie Pippen shows up and decides to play a preseason game heads-up. So the coach Scott Skiles He grabs me and says ‘defend him to him’.

“He told me in English and I didn’t know a word. Well, then the guy played me by three and constantly posted me and the guy moved me to one side, to the other, he turned around and boom, inside. It penetrated … The truth is that I saw it spotless. And I was present at his retreat, which was spectacular. There was Jordan, Rodman, Grant, Phil Jackson, it was an incredible moment ”, Nocioni related about one of his unforgettable experiences during his time in Chicago.

Nocioni with Chicago Bulls jersey 5 (Reuters)

I KEEP READING:

He played a few minutes and had an erratic night: this was Campazzo’s participation in Denver’s tight victory

From behind, without looking at the rim and against three rivals: Stephen Curry’s impossible shot that the whole NBA talks about