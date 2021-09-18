Char Dham Yatra: Chardham Yatra is ranging from nineteenth September, strict regulations for the folk of those states, see whole tips

Char Dham Yatra: Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand will get started from Sunday, September 19. Previous, the adventure of Hemkund Sahib, the 5th Dham of Sikhs in Uttarakhand, is ranging from as of late i.e. 18th September. Relating to this, Uttarakhand executive has issued #COVID19 tenet. Handiest 1000 devotees were allowed to talk over with Hemkund Sahib each day. On the identical time, it’s been made obligatory for devotees from Kerala, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh to have a COVID destructive document 72 hours previous to the date of commute, regardless of having won each doses of the #COVID19 vaccine.Additionally Learn – Terror Module: Maharashtra ATS- Mumbai Police detained an individual related to terrorist module in Mumbai

In step with the rule of thumb, taking holy dip in 'kunds' is illegitimate. Checkpoints arrange on commute routes shall be checked for compliance with commute preparations. Registration and e-pass shall be obligatory for 'darshan' within the Char Dhams.

This time the doorways of Hemkund Sahib weren't opened but because of Kovid an infection, because of which this adventure may now not even get started. Hemkund Control has appealed to ill other people above 60 years and beneath 10 years of age to not adopt this Yatra and likewise it's been made obligatory to deliver Kovid Adverse File or Kovid Vaccination Certificates all over the Yatra.

CM Dhami had tweeted the tips

Allow us to tell that once the Prime Courtroom’s resolution on Thursday at the Chardham Yatra, overdue evening Leader Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted and knowledgeable about beginning the Chardham Yatra from September 18. On Friday, the Tourism Division has issued a tenet on this regard referring to commute arrangements.

Those are the information for Char Dham Yatra

The utmost collection of devotees has been fastened at 1000 in Badrinath, 800 in Kedarnath, 600 in Gangotri and 400 in Yamunotri.

For the Yatra, every pilgrim should produce a destructive document of Covid 72 hours upfront or a certificates of getting each doses of anti-Covid vaccine.

It is going to be obligatory for the pilgrims coming from the delicate states to deliver the corona loose check document 72 hours upfront.

Pilgrims coming from out of doors the state should add the COVID loose document or certificates of vaccination on the time of registration at the website online of Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board.

Youngsters and ill and really previous is probably not allowed to commute.

Handiest 3 devotees will input the temple at a time for darshan. Touching of idols or bells within the temple shall be prohibited.

– Pilgrims will be capable of attend worship with social distancing however they are going to now not be allowed to go into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.