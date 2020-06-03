Character Actress Peggy Pope, Secretary in ‘9 to 5,’ Dies at 91 – Variety

Character actor Peggy Pope, who performed the alcoholic workplace secretary in the hit comedy film “9 to 5,” died on Could 27 in Fort Collins, Colo. She was 91.

Pope’s household introduced her passing and plans for a June 27 celebration of life.

Pope was born as Florence Margaret Pope in Montclair, N.J., and graduated from Smith School with a significant in theater in 1951. She first appeared on Broadway with Wally Cox in “Moonbirds” in 1959 and starred with Jimmy Stewart in a 1970 revival of “Harvey” on Broadway.

Pope received an Obie in 1968 for her portrayal of a intercourse employee in John Guare’s “Muzeeka.” She additionally starred in a revival of “The Rose Tattoo” with Maureen Stapleton, “The Faculty of Wives” with Brian Bedford and “Physician Jazz” with Lola Falana.

Pope was greatest identified for her portrayal of Margaret in “9 to 5,” utilizing the catchphrase “Atta woman” to encourage her co-workers performed by Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. Pope later appeared on the ABC sequence adaptation of the film. In 2011, Pope printed her autobiography, “Atta Lady: Tales From a Life in the Trenches of Present Enterprise.”

“It was an excellent film and an excellent half,” she wrote in the ebook. “On the finish, my character comes again from rehab, hair combed, wanting spiffy and prepared for the sequel. Underdogs climbing to the highest is a nice components, and it’s at all times good to be in at the tip of a movie so individuals bear in mind you have been in it.”

Pope additionally portrayed Mrs. David on the ABC sitcom “Cleaning soap” and appeared in the CBS sitcoms “Calucci’s Division” and “Billy.” Her different TV credit included “Bewitched,” “Barnaby Jones,” “Hart to Hart,” “Hill Avenue Blues,” “The Golden Ladies,” “Night time Courtroom” and “ER.” Her film credit included “All Night time Lengthy,” “The Final Starfighter,” “As soon as Bitten,” “The Substitute” and “Choke.