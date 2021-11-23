Characters from the most recent Superstar Wars trilogy may go back in long term tasks – here is what LucasFilm stated

Superstar Wars: The Pressure Awakens offered a brand new breed of heroes with Rey, Finn, and Poe, and it kind of feels adore it’s no longer the ultimate time that we’ve got observed them.

Throughout an interview with Empire Mag, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy hinted that Superstar Wars: The Upward push of Skywalker is probably not the tip for the characters in the most recent trilogy.

“No doubt, the ones aren’t characters that we can omit.”stated concerning the heroes of the newest Superstar Wars sequels. “They’re going to pass on residing, and the ones son conversations which are additionally happening with the inventive crew. “.

Despite the fact that The Upward push of Skywalker used to be the end result of the most recent Superstar Wars trilogy, left many remarkable threads. What’s going to Rey do subsequent? Will Poe Dameron turn out to be the chief of the Rogue Squadron? Will Finn turn out to be a Jedi?

Some of these questions be offering nice alternatives to inform extra Superstar Wars tales. However do not essentially be expecting extra films, as those tales would possibly happen in different tasks. The Mandalorian reintroduced the most efficient bounty hunter within the galaxy whilst making ready Boba Fett for his personal sequence: The Boba Fett E-book. However with a 3rd season of The Mandalorian within the works, there are many alternatives to introduce different characters.

In fact, Rey, Finn and Poe They is also a little bit younger, however Lucasfilm is clearly keen to weave the other tales from the galaxy a ways, a ways away. That might imply they seem in different portions of the Superstar Wars universe..

Different Superstar Wars heroes already scheduled to go back come with Obi-Wan Kenobi and his unlucky apprentice Darth Vader within the subsequent Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence.

Kennedy not too long ago printed that it used to be a second “emotional” since each Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen They returned to their iconic roles.

“Probably the most thrilling factor used to be to be on set and notice how they each were given excited. “Kennedy stated. “They hadn’t observed every different in a very long time. I used to be amazed at how extremely emotional it used to be for every of them to seek out themselves in those roles once more and notice how necessary Superstar Wars used to be to every of them. It used to be the start in their careers. “.