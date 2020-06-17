Charades Sells Ben Stassen’s ‘Bigfoot Celebrity’ Around The World – Variety

Charades has scored a raft of pre-sales on Ben Stassen’s 3D animated characteristic “Bigfoot Household,” one of many greatest options competing at Annecy’s on-line movie competition.

Directed by Stassen and Jérémie Degruson, “Bigfoot Household” (beforehand titled “Bigfoot Celebrity”), is the sequel to “Son of Bigfoot” which was launched internationally in 2017 and grossed greater than $50 million worldwide.

Budgeted at greater than $20 million, “Bigfoot Household” will probably be extensively launched by Francois Clerc’s Apollo Movies in France on August 5. The film was produced by Brussels-based nWave Photos and stars Pappy Faulkner, Lindsay Torrance and Chris Parsons. “Bigfoot Household” is predicated upon an authentic story by Stassen, and was written by Bob Barlen and Cal Brunker (“Escape From Planet Earth”).

Over the previous few months, Charades has pre-sold the anticipated movie to most territories, together with Germany (Splendid), Spain (Tripictures/A Contracorriente), Israel (Discussion board), Switzerland (Impuls), South Korea (ISU C&E), Greece (Odeon), Portugal (Cinemundo), Iceland (Myndform), Poland (Monolith), Hungary, Czech Rep & Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania (Vertical), Ex-Yugoslavia (Blitz), Lebanon & Gulf (Empire), South Africa (Ster Kinekor), French-speaking Africa (Les Movies 26), Singapore (Shaw Organisation), Mongolia (The Filmbridge) and Vietnam (Blue Lantern).

Charades had beforehand closed offers with Latin America (CDC), Italy (Koch Media), Scandinavia (Scanbox), China (Wing Sight), Turkey (Ozen), Malaysia (Metropolis), Taiwan (Avjet) and French-speaking Africa (Movies 26).

A pioneer of 3D animation in Europe, Stassen beforehand teamed with Charades on the 3D animated journey story “The Queen’s Corgi.” Stassen labored with Studiocanal on “A Turtle’s Story: Sammy’s Adventures,” “The Home of Magic,” “The Wild Life” and “The Son of Bigfoot.”