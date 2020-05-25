Charades Unveils Clip For Danish Action Film ‘Shorta’ – Variety

Charades is unveiling a clip for “Shorta,” the anticipated Danish action-packed film directed by Frederik Louis Hviid and Anders Ølholm.

The well timed movie unfolds within the aftermath of the killing of 19-year-old Talib Ben Hassi whereas in custody. “Shorta” follows two law enforcement officials, Jens and Mike, who’re on routine patrol in a minority-heavy neighborhood when information of Talib’s demise breaks, igniting a violent riot. Instantly, the 2 cops discover themselves trapped and should struggle to discover a manner out.

Charades is representing the movie in worldwide markets and can kick off gross sales on the digital Marché du Film in Cannes. “Shorta” was produced by Toolbox Film (“The Hunt”) and was believed to be within the pipeline for a world premiere at Cannes. The film can be launched in Denmark by Scanbox Leisure.

Coping with racism and police brutality in Denmark with a pointy visible type, “Shorta” was offered at Les Arcs’s work-in-progress and Goteborg’s Nordic Film Market the place it was thought-about a spotlight.

“Brief” marks the function debut of Ølholm, who beforehand wrote the scripts for the superhero trilogy “Antboy,” and Hviid, whose brief movie “Halfman” gained a prize at Cannes Lions in 2017. It stars Jacob Lohmann (“The Translators”) and Simon Sears (“Winter Brothers”).

Charades’s lineup additionally contains by Kirill Serebrennikov’s “Petrov’s Flu” and Emma Dante’s “The Macaluso Sisters.”