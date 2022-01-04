Charanjit Channi assured of a giant victory for Congress in Punjab, stated in Zee Information’ display – ‘Batted in simply two overs’

Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Arrangements are in complete swing for the meeting elections to be held in Punjab subsequent yr (Meeting Polls 2022). ruling congress (Congress) Whilst seeking to win the election as soon as once more, the opposition events also are seeking to depart no stone unturned within the arrangements. amongst all Zee Information particular display DNA in Sudhir Chaudhary (Sudhir Chaudhary) Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on many problems with the state together with the approaching meeting elections. (Charanjit Singh Channi) Specifically talked to. Right through the dialog, Charanjit Singh Channi stated that this time Congress may have a large victory in Punjab. Additionally, when Channi was once requested whether or not he would grow to be CM after victory? In this, he stated that it is going to undoubtedly be made, even though it’s for the celebration and the general public to make a decision. Right through the dialog, when Channi was once requested which might be you an unintentional CM? In reaction, he stated that It’s not that i am an unintentional CM. Since early life, I’m in other folks’s center.Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls 2022: MP Bhagwant Mann is also AAP’s leader ministerial candidate in Punjab elections

‘Easy batting in two overs’

When Channi was once requested that you’ve got the captaincy within the final two overs of the T20 fit, how can you end up your self? In this Channi stated that no matter time you get, it is dependent upon how a lot you’ll be able to give. I’ve batted so neatly within the final two overs that it is going to be remembered. I’ve set a benchmark for the approaching political events on how they will have to paintings. How will have to one paintings day and evening. I by no means sleep ahead of 2-3 o’clock within the evening. I stand up early within the morning. I am into other folks at all times. I’m surroundings the fashion of doing such paintings. Additionally Learn – BJP-Congress leaders clashed at the degree, there was once a heated argument over construction works

How are you other from Captain Amarinder Singh?

Charanjit Singh Channi stated that there’s no fit between me and Captain Amarinder. There’s a large number of distinction between the 2 people. He stated that I’ve met him simplest 4 occasions in 4 years. Even ministers didn’t have simple get right of entry to to him. Even at the telephone repeatedly shall we communicate. We’re not unusual other folks, deficient other folks. I’m satisfied to are living a number of the deficient a number of the not unusual other folks, a number of the laborers, a number of the shopkeepers. They’re monarchical other folks. There’s a giant distinction between the 2 people.

Do you know about Sidhu’s bulletins?

Sidhu introduced with out informing you that 2 thousand rupees can be given to the housemakers. Made some bulletins for ladies too. You’re the CM, did he make the announcement through asking you? In reaction, he stated that he’s the president of the celebration and will do no matter he desires. Channi stated that most of these issues had been made up our minds within the assembly an afternoon in the past, which Sidhu has introduced. Which of those bulletins might be saved within the manifesto might be considered. CM Channi stated that I’ve were given the process of captain or goalkeeper within the executive, whilst Sidhu is the president of the celebration. There is not any quarrel between us. He stated that the celebration isn’t harmed through what Sidhu is doing.

‘No order comes from top command’

Channi stated that It’s not that i am operating retaining the elections forward. The federal government’s cash will have to be given to everybody, so the electrical energy arrears were forgiven. Petrol has been made inexpensive through 10 rupees. Diesel has been made inexpensive through Rs. That is why I do not examine myself with others. I do not announce issues, I simply enforce. He stated that no order comes from the celebration top command. No matter resolution our cupboard takes, I enforce it and it turns into regulation right away.

You weren’t the primary selection, how did you grow to be?

Channi stated that you can not say that I used to be no longer the primary selection. I come from a hardworking circle of relatives and paintings exhausting. I paintings in this sort of approach that I neither sleep nor let me sleep. I do not even permit any person to consume right here. Do not consume other folks’s cash. He stated that I’m enjoyable the accountability given to me utterly. It’s my accountability to make the general public satisfied. It’s our accountability to offer a brand new considering and a brand new dream. The CM stated that Punjabis consume us. We will be able to transfer ahead simplest through operating exhausting.

‘Does no longer practice Kejriwal’

Leader Minister Channi stated that I by no means practice Kejriwal. I by no means listened to his speech. I’ve not anything to do with Kejriwal. He stated that my battle isn’t with any person. My battle is with myself. I’m seeking to prepare myself. He stated that the recognition of Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration has no longer higher in Punjab. Ultimate time we idea that we can no longer get any seat. They (AAP) were given 20 seats out of 117 final time. Then a lot of them additionally left. Why did you permit? As a result of they’re fraud. The folks of Punjab are clever and can take a excellent resolution. Folks of Punjab see Channi vs Kejriwal so why would they make a choice the outsider? Will make a choice his other folks. Why would you select anyone who isn’t a Punjabi?