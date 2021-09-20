Charanjit Singh Channi in motion once he changed into the CM of Punjab, demanded the Middle to withdraw all 3 agricultural rules

Punjab Information: In Punjab, Congress Legislature Birthday party chief Charanjit Singh Channi took oath because the Leader Minister on Monday. Channi is the primary individual from the Dalit group to grow to be the Leader Minister of Punjab. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Om Prakash Soni additionally took oath as ministers together with him, who might be the deputy leader minister of the state. Randhawa comes from Jatt Sikh and Soni Hindu group.Additionally Learn – Punjab’s new CM Charanjit Singh Channi cried emotionally within the first press convention, what did he say – see VIDEO

In his first press convention after taking oath, Channi absolutely supported the farmers’ motion and stated that the central govt will have to withdraw all 3 agricultural rules. He stated that the Congress stands firmly with the farmers’ motion towards those ‘black rules’. The Leader Minister insisted that the federal government led via him will resolve all of the problems with Punjab and paintings for all. Additionally Learn – Punjab CM Oath LIVE Video: Charanjit Singh Channi appointed as CM of Punjab, Randhawa-Soni Deputy CM, Rahul Gandhi congratulated

Channi’s swearing-in rite used to be to be held at 11 am, but it surely were given behind schedule a bit of. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi reached Raj Bhavan and congratulated the 3 leaders who took oath. Congress assets say that there used to be a lengthen of short time in attaining Rahul Gandhi. Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of administrative center and secrecy to Channi, Randhawa and Soni. The 3 leaders took oath in Punjabi. Additionally Learn – Charanjit Singh Channi will grow to be the primary Dalit CM of Punjab, two deputy CMs will even take oath, this would be the swearing-in rite, LIVE Updates

Channi comes from the Dalit Sikh (Ramdasia Sikh) group and used to be the Minister of Technical Schooling within the Amarinder govt. He’s an MLA from Chamkaur Sahib meeting constituency in Rupnagar district. He changed into an MLA from this area for the primary time within the yr 2007 and after that he registered consecutive victories. He used to be additionally the Chief of the Opposition within the Meeting in 2015-16 right through the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance regime.

Randhawa is an MLA from Dera Baba Nanak meeting constituency in Gurdaspur district. He used to be the Minister of Prisons within the Amarinder Singh-led govt. Soni is an MLA from Amritsar (Central) meeting constituency and used to be the Minister of Faculty Schooling within the earlier govt. Via delivering vital obligations to Randhawa and Soni on this govt, the Congress has attempted to mend the social equation.

Channi used to be elected the brand new chief of the Congress Legislature Birthday party on Sunday after Amarinder Singh resigned. Congress assets say that Channi is Rahul Gandhi’s selection for the manager minister’s submit. Resources say that Leader Minister Channi might attempt to convince former Leader Minister Amarinder Singh via assembly him later within the day.

Amarinder Singh resigned from the submit of Leader Minister on Saturday and stated that he felt humiliated via many times calling the assembly of MLAs, and then he took the step. Ahead of resigning, Amarinder Singh had written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressing anguish over the new political tendencies and expressed fear that those tendencies may just result in instability within the state.

(enter language)