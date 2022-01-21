Charanjit Singh Channi will sue Arvind Kejriwal, that is the entire topic

Chandigarh: Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Charanjit Singh Channi) Stated that he’s ‘AAP’ chief Arvind Kejriwal (Arvind Kejriwal) will report a defamation swimsuit in opposition to Enforcement Directorate at the places of others together with Channi’s nephew in unlawful mining case (ED) After undertaking the raid, Arvind Kejriwal raised questions at the integrity of the Congress chief.Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls 2022: BJP releases first listing of 34 applicants for Punjab elections, know who will contest from the place

Charanjit Singh Channi alleged that it's the addiction of Arvind Kejriwal to make baseless allegations in opposition to him to malign the picture of others. The Congress chief mentioned it's been observed prior to now how the Delhi Leader Minister needed to express regret later to BJP chief Nitin Gadkari, overdue Arun Jaitley and Shiromani Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia.

Chatting with newshounds in his constituency Chamkaur Sahib, Charanjit Singh Channi mentioned that the AAP chief has crossed all limits. He mentioned, 'I can report a defamation case in opposition to Kejriwal. I've sought permission from my birthday party on this regard. I'm pressured to do that…. He helps to keep calling me cheating and has additionally discussed it on his Twitter deal with.

After the ED raids, the opposition events, particularly the AAP, have intensified their assault on Channi and the Congress. Previous within the day, Kejriwal had mentioned that the folk of Punjab have been stunned to look crores of rupees confiscated from Channi’s nephew’s space. He had claimed that Channi would now not be capable to win the Chamkaur Sahib seat within the meeting elections to be held subsequent month. Responding to Kejriwal’s observation, Channi mentioned, “One thing else has took place, cash has been won from any individual else, raids are mendacity in different places, however Kejriwal is posting my picture on social media with a pack of notes seized in ED’s motion.” Calling me cheating. Did he name himself cheating when his nephew was once stuck?’

Channi requested, ‘Which cash got here to me? What is flawed with me? Why is Kejriwal dragging my identify? There have been raids at ten puts in Punjab by which any individual else’s cash was once confiscated, why is Kejriwal associating me with this situation?’