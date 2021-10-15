Chardham Yatra 2021 Final Date: The doorways of Badrinath will probably be closed in this date, Chardham Yatra can even finish

Chardham Yatra 2021 closing date: The doorways of the sector well-known Badrinath Dham will probably be closed on November 20 for wintry weather and with this this 12 months’s Chardham Yatra of Prime Garhwal Himalayan area will come to an finish. Harish Gaur, the media in-charge of Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board, stated that on Friday, at the holy pageant of Vijayadashami, after the standard puja recitation within the Badrinath temple, a muhurta was once taken to calculate the Panchag and shut the doorways, in step with which the temple was once closed at 7.45 pm on Saturday, November 20. The gates will probably be closed for the devotees.Additionally Learn – Chardham Yatra Rule Newest: Day by day prohibit of devotees will probably be got rid of for Chardham! Uttarakhand executive reached court docket

Excluding Leader Priest Rawal Ishwari Prasad Namboodiri, officers of Devasthanam Board and Teerth Purohit had been provide at the instance of the muhurta. Out of the 4 Dhams, most effective the date of final the doorways of the Badrinath temple is taken out and the date of the opposite 3 Dhams is made up our minds via the pageant of Deepawali. Additionally Learn – Chardham Yatra 2021: Many devotees coming to Chardham are pressured to go back with out darshan, now not getting permission to move close to temples

Whilst the gates of Gangotri temple will probably be closed on the next day to come of Diwali on November 5 on Govardhan Puja and Annakoot pageant, on November 6, the doorways of Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples will probably be closed at the pageant of Bhaiya Dooj. With the closure of the doorways of the Badrinath temple on November 20, this 12 months’s Chardham Yatra will come to an finish. Additionally Learn – Uttarakhand: Chardham Yatra is ranging from day after today, know what are the principles and pointers

Expressing happiness over the a hit operation of Chardham Yatra, Uttarakhand Leader Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed hope that the yatra will proceed uninterrupted until the doorways are closed. This 12 months, because of Kovid-19, the Chardham Yatra may get started from 18 September and until Thursday 14 October, 1,14,195 devotees from around the nation reached the Dhams for darshan.

