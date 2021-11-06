Chardham Yatra 2021: The doorways of Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples are closed, Chardham Yatra will likely be finished on November 20

Chardham Yatra 2021: In view of the snowstorm all through the iciness season, the doorways of Lord Shiva’s Dham Kedarnath and Yamunotri temple in Uttarakhand have been closed on Saturday. In step with a commentary issued by way of the media mobile of Chardham Devasthanam Board, the doorways of Kedarnath temple have been closed for iciness at round 8 am. On the similar time, the doorways of Yamunotri temple have been additionally closed at round 12.15 pm with the recitation of Vedic mantras. A lot of devotees had accumulated in each the temples in this instance.Additionally Learn – PM Modi’s Kedarnath Talk over with in Pics: Did Rudrabhishek, did aarti, meditated and likewise addressed the general public, see footage

After the closure of Kedarnath temple, the method of taking the Panchmukhi idol of Baba Kedar (Lord Shiva) in a flower-adorned palanquin to the temple of Ukhimath was once began, the place he's worshiped all through the iciness months. Whilst the idol of Mom Yamuna from Yamunotri temple will likely be taken in a ravishing palanquin to Kharsali Math, the place she will likely be worshiped for a couple of months.

The idols of those two temples will likely be taken to their respective locations inside of a couple of days after taking leisure at some puts at the approach. For the reason that graduation of the Char Dham Yatra in September this 12 months, greater than 4.50 lakh pilgrims have visited the Kedarnath temple. Previous on Friday, the doorways of Gangotri Dham have been additionally closed. Now on November 20, with the closure of the doorways of the Badrinath temple, the Chardham Yatra will likely be finished.

