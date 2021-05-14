Chardham Yatra: Yamunotri kaput opens, Gangotri kaput will open on Saturday

In the middle of the emerging havoc of Kovid-19, the valleys of the world-famous Himalayan Dham Yamunotri have been opened after a six-month iciness holiday within the presence of a restricted choice of pilgrimage clergymen and administrative officers. Right here the primary worship was once performed within the identify of Top Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally Learn – SOP launched for Uttarakhand from July 1 for Chardham Yatra, E-pass can be to be had handiest to citizens of the state

All over the outlet of the kapat, devotees have been additionally now not provide this yr. That is the second one time in a row because of Corona virus an infection. Final yr too, the doorways of the dham have been opened handiest within the presence of the Tirtha Purohit and administrative officers.

At the auspicious instance of Akshaya Tritiya, Abhijit Muhurta opened the doorways of Yamunotri Dham within the presence of 25 folks together with the Yamunotri Temple Committee officers, Badkot Deputy Collector Chatar Singh and Tirtha Purohit, along side duly worshiped prayers at Abhijeet Muhurta.

After the outlet of the kapat, the primary puja was once carried out via Top Minister Modi. Purohit Pawan Uniyal of Yamunotri Dham mentioned {that a} sum of Rs 1101 was once given via the Top Minister for the primary puja at Yamunotri which was once transferred via the Chardham Devasthanam Control Board to the account of Yamunotri Temple Committee.

Previous, after a unique pooja at 9 within the morning, Karsali left for her iciness keep along with her brother Shani Maharaj’s doli between Mom Yamuna’s Doli and Bhogamurti Dhol-Damau.

All over this, following the usual working process issued via the federal government, the villagers bid farewell to mom Yamuna from their houses.

This yr’s Chardham Yatra has began with the outlet of the doorways of Yamunotri Dham. On Saturday, Might 15, the valleys of Gangotri Dham can be opened in Mithun Lagna at 07:30 within the morning with complete prison follow. The doorways of Kedarnath temple will open on 17 Might and the doorways of Badrinath will open on 18 Might.

In view of the intense state of an infection within the state, Leader Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had introduced the postponement of Chardham Yatra on April 29 and mentioned that the dhamat kapatas will open on the appointed time however handiest the pilgrimage can be presented to them of their worship.