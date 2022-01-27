Charge of Kovid-19 RTPCR take a look at lowered in West Bengal, should pay about part rupees

Covid-19 RTPCR checks : in West Bengal (West Bengal) Take a look at rPCR of corona virus an infection in (RTPCR) There was a large minimize within the price. The West Bengal Medical Established order Regulatory Authority Fee has issued a realize on this regard.Additionally Learn – Corona virus is rising on the price of 10 p.c each week in 400 districts of the rustic, the federal government instructed the placement

Allow us to let you know that this price used to be applied from the time of the continued corona epidemic since 2019, for which the RPPCR (RTPCR) The associated fee for the take a look at used to be fastened at Rs 950.

In step with the brand new order, rPCR in non-public lab to check for corona virus an infection (RTPCR) The take a look at price will likely be Rs 500 according to unit. The West Bengal Medical Established order Regulatory Authority Fee has mentioned that the rationale in the back of decreasing the cost of rPCR take a look at has been taken maintaining in thoughts the general public passion.