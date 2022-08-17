Charger and Challenger 2023: how is the latest renewal to say goodbye to the V8 era

Dodge’s V8 muscle cars will have a great 2023, but it will be the farewell. The Charger and Challenger are gone as they became famous and the electric age will come

that the powerful american sports cars one day they will stop making noise to move on to a new electric era, surely it was expected news, but for much later.

The first clue was given Fordwhen launching the Mustang Mach-Ean electric car named after one of the classic vehicles that wrote many pages in the history of muscle cars.

Now it is Dodge’s turn, and although for many it is bad news, it brings good news beforehand, perhaps as a farewell gift. The announcement was this very week, and it began with the novelty of the return of the Dodge Durango Hellcat for the 2023 model year, accompanied by seven Challenger and Charger model releases that will be a tribute to his long journey for a generation that marked the beginning of the Hellcat era, characterized by offering engines of more than 700 horsepower directly from the factory. And it is that it has already been programmed that They will go out of production at the end of 2023.

After being absent in 2022, the Dodge Durango Hellcat returns next year, although it will be to take its “last dance steps”

The Brampton plant in Ontario, Canada, has built more than 3 million since the new Charger was launched in 2005. And before those powerful cars make way for the new electric generation in 2024, Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Dodge, He said he wanted to have a big farewell.

“Three million cars, one billion horsepower and a lot of really happy customers who helped build our brand”said Kuniskis, to ensure that this end of the cycle will be a success. “Let’s make sure we get it right”he remarked.

Every Charger and Challenger made in 2023 will have a “last call” plaque under the hood, accompanied by the vehicle’s name and silhouette. And for those who want to buy one of the latest models powered by the famous HEMI V8 engine, all Charger and Challenger models will be assigned to dealers at the same time, with the idea of ​​helping customers more easily identify and insure them.

The Dodge Charger will bring back some historic and legendary colors and add the most modern ones in seven models that will mark the end of an era

It’s also reviving several legacy colors for the Challenger and Charger in 2023., the B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple, Sublime green, and also the trendy Destroyer Grey. In addition there will be an official management to facilitate Challenger buyers who want turn their coupes into convertibles through a partnership with Drop Top Customs in Florida.

In this farewell year, Dodge is building seven “heritage-influenced” Challenger and Charger models. Each will “share a connection to an iconic Dodge model from the past, dating back to the dawn of the muscle car era in the 1960s and 1970s,” the brand announced.

The seventh and final will not be revealed at the same time as the initial six as it will be effectively the last of its kind. For that reason, it will only be unveiled in November at the fair Specialty Equipment Market Association en Las Vegas.

The HEMI V8 engine says goodbye at the end of 2023. It will be missed by fans as one of the “tankers” that made history

“2023 will be the last of the HEMI-powered Chargers and Challengers we build. And when that window is closed, it cannot be reopened. Production ends December 23. When the last HEMI Chargers and Challengers roll off the line in Brampton, it will be the end of an era.”said Tim Kuniskis.

It will not be the end of internal combustion engines but of the powerful and historic V8. From 2023, models powered by thermal engines will use the Hurricane 3.0-liter inline-six with twin turbocharger. if they will be called Charger o Challengeror the electric versions will receive another name, it is something that is not yet known, but if so, 2023 will be the end of the HEMI era without a doubt.

KEEP READING

50 years later, the most classic of the Buggy reappears

This is how the street supercar that has an F1 engine is built

They announced that the first hydrogen SUV will be manufactured from 2025