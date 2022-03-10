Charismatic ex-director of GhostWire: Tokyo announces her new studio focused on horror games

Ikumi Nakamura has presented Unseen, a multicultural study after his work at Bethesda and Platinum.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 10, 2022, 09:22 16 comments

Yes by the name of Ikumi Nakamura nothing comes to mind, you still remember her for being that developer who won the affection of the public during E3 2019 in Bethesdawhen she went on stage to present GhostWire: Tokyo, the new action and horror title from Tango Gameworks in which she was the creative director.

Shortly after, the director left the project, and since then there has been speculation about the new thing she may have in her hands. Keep in mind that, beyond her charisma, Nakamura worked as an artist in sagas like Okami, Bayonetta and The Evil Within, and she is considered the disciple of Shinji Mikamiwith whom he formed Tango Gameworks.

The doubts have finally been resolved since, through an interview with IGN, Ikumi Nakamura has presented his new study. Under the name of Unseenit is a multicultural place focused on their interests in mystery, horror, science fiction and the supernatural.

We want to go beyond the field of video gamesIkumi Nakamura“We want to transcend several media beyond the field of video games”, commented the Japanese, who insists on the variety of cultures to have a good breeding ground when it comes to generating new ideas. He has not revealed much about his new project, simply that it is already in development and that they are putting a lot of emphasis on the stage and characters. “I want to make a game with characters that reflect real-life personalities and minorities,” she explains.

Until we know what his new adventure is about, what we do know is that the announcement has been made in the same month as the launch of GhostWire: Tokyo, which arrives on March 25th to PC and PS5. If you’re interested, the title has a free visual novel available on PC and PlayStation to better prepare for its arrival.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: ​​Ikumi NAkamura, Unseen, Bethesda, The Evil Within, GhostWire: Tokyo y Shinji Mikami.