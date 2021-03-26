Charismatic Former Ghostwire: Tokyo Creative Director Ikumi Nakamura Opens Independent Studio

Ikumi Nakamura, Bethesda’s former fan-favorite director (was the creative director of Ghostwire: Tokyo), has announced that it will open its own independent studio and that it is developing a new game.

A short documentary from GameSpark and Archipel (which is available on YouTube) follows Nakamura as he walks through abandoned buildings in Japan. Nakamura revealed that he left The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks due to health issues. “I started to wonder if there wasn’t a way to play games while feeling better.”, dice. “I made the decision to quit before it was too late.”. After leaving, Nakamura received more than 2,000 messages on LinkedIn offering study tours and support. He took advantage of these opportunities to understand “What made a good work environment.”.

“I decided to use that experience to open my own little studio and build my IP.”says Nakamura. Later in the documentary, Nakamura adds that she wants to build a diverse team, noting that after her E3 presentation, 80% of the messages she received were from women. “happy to see a game maker take the stage and show her game.”. Nakamura completes the documentary adding that he wants to make a game “full of dark jokes” and is compared to Deadpool.

Ikumi Nakamura left Tango Gameworks in September 2019 after nine years as Creative Director, her latest project being Ghostwire: Tokyo. This came shortly after Nakamura appeared on the Bethesda show for E3 with an on-stage performance of the upcoming game. Nakamura says he initially thought his talk had gone wrong, but a colleague later showed him how the presentation was blowing up on Twitter. and in the media. “I realized how important it was to be honest with yourself.”, dice Nakamura.

Nakamura also talks about the games that motivated her to pursue a career in the games industry like Devil May Cry and provides an overview of her career so far. Describing Ghostwire: Tokyo, Nakamura says: “I really like urban legends and everything that touches the occult. Also fringe science, which uses science to solve mystery and ghost series. There was also the ‘Fringe’ series, which I really liked. I was thinking we could do it. a game that mixes all these elements. “.

Ghostwire: Tokyo aims to arrive for PS5 and PC in October 2021, and will remain a temporary console exclusive, despite Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda and, by association, Tango Gameworks. In June 2020, Nakamura told IGN Japan that he has plans to propose a new Okami game to Capcom, after anticipating a possible collaboration with PlatinumGames’ Hideki Kamiya in October 2019.