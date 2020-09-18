Charlamagne tha God Black Effect Podcast Network Taps Dollie S. Bishop

The Black Effect Podcast Network, a three way partnership between Charlamagne tha God and iHeartMedia, has made its first govt rent: Dollie S. Bishop, who joins as president of manufacturing and inventive growth.

Introduced earlier this month and set to launch this fall, the Black Effect Podcast Network is touted because the trade’s largest podcast writer devoted to Black voices and listeners. The lineup will embrace common syndicated radio present “The Breakfast Membership,” co-hosted by Charlamagne.

Bishop, a TV manufacturing veteran whose new appointment is efficient instantly, will work straight with Charlamagne tha God and oversee the Black Effect Podcast Network’s workforce of producers in addition to the editorial course of the brand new multigenre community. As well as, Bishop will help with figuring out and recruiting new creators and expertise to develop restricted collection podcasts to assist upcoming movies, music releases and associated tasks.

“Dollie is a artistic pressure who motivates and evokes individuals to be the perfect model of themselves,” Charlamagne mentioned in an announcement. “Her artistic instincts and recruiting and growth abilities are precisely what we have to make sure that the Black Effect Network turns into an unparalleled chief in podcasting.”

He continued, “Dollie is a expertise magnet. She brings a singular experience that can assist form our method ahead. It’s a real privilege to have her on the helm as we proceed to develop and evolve the Black Effect Podcast Network.”

Bishop’s new place on the Black Effect Podcast Network marks her first function within the audio trade. She has a background as a TV and occasions producer, with expertise starting from growth to post-production.

Amongst her credit, Bishop is the creator and producer of Oxygen’s 2016 docu-series “Like a Boss,” which adopted the assistants of a number of the largest city media energy gamers in Atlanta. She has labored on a large 123 tv codecs together with actuality TV, docu-series, in-studio productions and dwell broadcasting. Her manufacturing background consists of work on “TeenNick Prime 10,” a weekly roundup of the most well liked music movies; the MTV Video Music Awards; and MTV’s hit exhibits “Ridiculousness” and “Wild ‘N Out.” Bishop additionally labored on Lifetime actuality TV collection “Married at First Sight.” Beforehand, she labored for Nick Cannon’s NCredible Leisure, the place she developed and shot pilots and sizzles, oversaw dwell occasions, and constructed and maintained relationships with exterior producers and manufacturing corporations.

“I’m grateful for the chance to embark on this unprecedented journey with the Black Effect Podcast Network,” Bishop mentioned. “As the pinnacle of the community, I’m privileged to have the ability to give Black voices the artistic and cultural freedom to talk unapologetically in an area the place their voices will be actual, the place their creativity and expertise will be rewarded, and the place our listeners will be uplifted and knowledgeable, revered and appreciated.”

Added Bishop, “I can not thank Charlamagne sufficient for his visionary management on this well timed, critically necessary, history-making endeavor.”

For now, Bishop will work remotely from North Carolina and can journey to collaborate with groups in New York, L.A. and Atlanta.

Podcasters collaborating within the Black Effect Podcast Network embrace comedian-actress Jess Hilarious, social justice activist Tamika Mallory, and lawyer and TV host Eboni Okay. Williams. Different podcasts set to hitch the Black Effect Network embrace Matt Barnes’ “All The Smoke,” “Drink Champs” with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN, and “The 85 South Present” with Karlous Miller, DC Younger Fly and Chico Bean.