Charlamagne Tha God Strikes New Five-Year Deal With iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia has renewed and prolonged its relationship with Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of New York’s Energy 105’s nationally syndicated radio present “The Breakfast Membership,” the corporate introduced Tuesday.

Below the brand new five-year settlement, Charlamagne will proceed his trademark interview fashion on the radio present, which airs weekdays from 6-10 a.m. ET and is heard by over 4.5 million listeners every week, in addition to “Weekends with The Breakfast Membership” alongside co-hosts Angela Yee and DJ Envy. “The Breakfast Membership” celebrates its 10-year milestone this month.

Company on the present have ranged from former President Barack Obama, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to Snoop Canine, Jay-Z, and Dr. Anthony Fauci. The crew additionally host “Weekends with The Breakfast Membership,” a three-hour weekly program that includes a countdown of the highest 20 songs on the charts and signature interviews. Earlier this 12 months, “The Breakfast Membership” was inducted this 12 months into the Radio Corridor of Fame within the Energetic Community/Syndication (10 years or extra) class.

As the brand new senior inventive officer of tradition content material and programming, Charlamagne will probably be discovering and curating new expertise and programming for radio and podcasts and creating productions and group initiatives. In September, iHeartMedia and Charlamagne introduced a joint podcast publishing enterprise, The Black Impact Podcast Community.

Charlamagne additionally will probably be creating a present the place he’ll lead unique one-on-one interviews with a few of the most notable artist, athletes, and voices in our society. The conversations would air quarterly throughout varied iHeartRadio stations, podcasts and different digital platforms.

“I give my sincerest because of iHeart for empowering me over the previous decade to be one of the best expertise that I might be, and for honoring me as an proprietor and govt,” mentioned Charlamagne. “I like the audio enterprise and iHeart is the most important and greatest audio firm on the earth. As Co-Founder and Chief Artistic Officer of the Black Impact Podcast Community and now Senior Artistic Officer of Cultural Content material and Programming at iHeart, all I need to do for the following 5 years is proceed to maneuver the tradition of radio and podcasting ahead by curating a brand new period of voices, programming, and occasions. God is nice! Now, it’s time to get again to work.”

Thea Mitchem, govt VP of programming for iHeartMedia, mentioned: “Charlamagne is a multiplatform expertise, creator and innovator and we’re excited to increase our present partnership on the nationally syndicated morning present ‘The Breakfast Membership,’ whereas additionally creating profitable new historic ventures just like the Black Impact Community. His voice continues to be distinctive and genuine and a driving power and affect in in the present day’s hip hop and popular culture. He, together with your complete Breakfast Membership, proceed to have the unbelievable capability to attach with audiences and artists alike, delivering probably the most entertaining and informative content material and programming to listeners all through the nation.”

Earlier this 12 months, Charlamagne introduced the launch of Black Privilege Publishing, his new partnership imprint from Atria Books at Simon & Schuster that aligns along with his mission to deliver essential, culturally-relevant content material to {the marketplace} from rising and famend Black voices around the globe. The imprint’s inaugural launch will probably be social justice chief Tamika D. Mallory’s publishing debut, “State of Emergency,” due out in Might 2021. Charlamagne can even debut a chat present on Comedy Central in 2021.