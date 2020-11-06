Charles Barkley backs TV series based on real-life basketball scandal

Charles Barkley is out to overcome a brand new area. The NBA Corridor of Famer is exec producing his first scripted series, “The Line,” based on a bestselling exposé of the playing scandal that just about destroyed school basketball.

RTG Options, the brand new sister studio to basketball media outfit SLAM, is producing the multi-episode one-hour historic drama, partnering with exec producers Barkley and the corporate he co-founded, Spherical Mound Media. The present is customized from Charley Rosen’s 1999 bestseller “Scandals of ’51,” which paperwork the explosive real-life crime saga that rocked the nation after World Battle II. RTG is unveiling the challenge for consumers at AFM.

“I’m an enormous fan of Charley Rosen’s books, however ‘Scandals of ’51’ is very well timed to show right into a tv series,” Barkley mentioned. “It’s unimaginable to know the current with out figuring out the previous, and tales like this one — about dishonest, racism and the way simply newbie sports activities might be corrupted — are as true right now as they had been 70 years in the past.”

“The Line” will study America’s lack of innocence by the eyes of two school basketball gamers: one who acknowledges the hypocrisy of the system and makes use of it to his benefit by level shaving, and one other who performs solely for the love of the sport. The 1951 playing scandal introduced down the powerhouse group from the Metropolis Faculty of New York (CCNY), some of the various and profitable basketball applications of the period.

The present, which can be RTG’s first foray into scripted episodic tv, will likely be produced by Spherical Mound Media co-founder Marc Perman, Randy Becker, Branyon Davis and RTG’s Aron Phillips and Matt Aronson. The pilot’s script was tailored for the display by Davis and Kevin A. Garnett, who met whereas they performed soccer collectively at Stanford College.

“Branyon has performed a tremendous job increasing on the world from Charley’s iconic guide right into a fascinating and well timed pilot,” mentioned Phillips, COO at each RTG and SLAM. “We knew we wished to go massive with our first scripted tv challenge, and we’re excited to usher in a seasoned showrunner to pair with him and produce this story to life.”

Barkley is now an Emmy Award-winning analyst on TNT’s “Contained in the NBA.” His newest challenge, “Goals,” is a series of quick movies that unearth hidden items of Black historical past with director Sheldon Candis (ESPN 30 for 30’s “Baltimore Boys”) and Jesse Dylan’s Wondros. Barkley beforehand hosted the TNT docuseries “American Race,” which he exec produced with Perman simply earlier than the pair co-founded Spherical Mound Media in 2018.

“The Line” is simply the newest basketball challenge from RTG, now in post-production on a documentary about Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson. RTG is co-financing and co-producing the movie with its director/producer Kirk Fraser and his Could third Movies. (Jimmy Jenkins and Ronny Thompson, the son of Coach Thompson, additionally produce.) The corporate lately teamed with 1091 Photos to accumulate North American rights to its first challenge, the 2019 Tribeca entry “A Child From Coney Island,” chronicling the rise and fall of NBA star Stephon Marbury. The doc characteristic from producers Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi and Jason Samuels and exec producers Kevin Durant and Wealthy Kleiman hit theaters this yr and is now streaming (in an unique deal) on Netflix.

The “Scandals of ’51” guide rights deal was brokered by Michael Cendejas of the Lynn Pleshette Literary Company.