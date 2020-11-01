Charles Gordon Useless: Oscar-Nominated Producer of ‘Die Onerous’ Was 73

Charles Gordon, a movie and tv producer who earned an Oscar nomination for his work on 1989’s “Area of Desires,” has died of most cancers. He was 73.

Gordon’s brother, Lawrence Gordon, who he shared the Oscar nomination with, confirmed his demise. “Though he was 11 years youthful, he was extra like an older brother to me in lots of components of my life,” Lawrence Gordon informed The Hollywood Reporter in an announcement. “He was an exquisite household man with glorious judgment. On our motion pictures, he was invaluable.”

“Area of Desires” was nominated for finest image on the 1990 Academy Awards, along with finest unique rating and finest tailored screenplay, although it didn’t win any awards. The baseball drama starred Kevin Costner was written in addition to directed by Phil Alden Robinson, with Charles and Lawrence Gordon co-producing.

Gordon additionally produced movies comparable to “Die Onerous” and its sequel “Die Onerous 2,” “Leviathan,” “October Sky” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and 1995’s “Waterworld.” In tv, he served as an govt producer on reveals and TV motion pictures like “Simply Our Luck,” “The Renegades,” “Lone Star,” “Our Household Honor,” “Issues That Go Bump” and “The Streets.” Along with producing on “Simply Our Luck,” Gordon additionally penned 13 of its episodes.

His newest mission was as an govt producer on the “Hitman” TV collection, primarily based off of two movies he additionally produced: “Hitman” in 2007 and its sequel “Hitman: Agent 47” in 2015. The collection had been introduced, however had but to enter manufacturing.

Gordon is survived by his spouse, Lynda Gordon, and three youngsters Jamie, Kate and Lily.