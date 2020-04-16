Charles Ingram says Quiz is “terrifyingly correct” and “horribly cringeworthy”

ITV’s drama Quiz has precipitated fairly the stir with its portrayal of the Who Needs to Be a Millionaire? so-called “cough scandal” of 2001.

The three-part collection aired on Monday, with many taking to Twitter to reward Michael Sheen for his eerily correct flip as host Chris Tarrant.

Forward of the final episode airing tonight (Wednesday 15th April), Main Charles Ingram himself has given his ideas on the collection, and it appears like he’s fairly happy along with his portrayal thus far, even when he thought it was “horribly cringeworthy”.

“#Quiz. WOW. The solid, the story, the scenes, merely sensible,” he wrote on Twitter. “Terrifyingly correct and oh sure, horribly cringeworthy. Floored by the pure expertise on present tonight. Effectively finished too to @ITV. Gutsy.”

Ingram is performed by Succession‘s Matthew McFadyen on the collection, whereas Fleabag‘s Sian Clifford performs his spouse Diana.

The drama is based mostly on the true story of Ingram’s look on Who Needs to Be a Millionaire?, throughout which he allegedly cheated his option to the highest prize, and the trial that adopted. It additionally touches on the harassment the Ingrams suffered by the hands of the press and the general public following the scandal.

To at the present time, the Ingrams keep their innocence whereas Tarrant himself vehemently disagrees.

The third and remaining episode of Quiz airs tonight (Wednesday 15th April) on ITV at 9pm.