Charles Leclerc and the sanction in the US GP that could benefit Checo Pérez

With the World Drivers’ Championship for the 2022 season in the hands of Max Verstappen, the emotions of Formula 1 fans will be turned to find out who will take second place. With a difference point in the table, Sergio Pérez and Charles Leclerc are the two strongest candidates to stay with the runner-up, but the Mexican could take advantage in the United States GP thanks to one sanction.

According to the portal Motorsport the Monegasque driver’s team plans to perform a series of modifications to the engine of your car to improve his power in the last four circuits. Although it is a movement allowed by the authorities, the Ferrari team has already exceeded the number of occasions allowed and will be awarded a sanction on the starting grid of the next circuit.

Charles Leclerc will be creditor to third sanction of the season against him for similar reasons. In that sense, you will receive a five-place penalty in the qualifying round during the United States Grand Prix inside the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, that is, he will start five steps below his originally obtained position.

Sergio Perez will benefit from the movement of Leclerc’s car, because in case of finishing within the first four places during the qualifying round, he will get advantage of its nearest rival in the Drivers’ Championship. Although the starting place could be a point in favor, the Mexican should not be overconfident due to the disadvantage of the Monegasque driver.

the ability of Czech Pérez in overtaking is widely recognized by the 2022 season competitors. However, the implementation of the new parts on the Ferrari car will increase power which, combined with the track conditions in Austin, could prompt Leclerc to make a feat and fight for any of the three podium places.

It is worth mentioning that, as Max Verstappen took first place in the individual tournament and Red Bull has ample chances to clinch first place in the Constructors’ World Championshipthe Ferrari team will take the opportunity to implement new test parts for the 2023 season, although in the process they could propel Charles Leclerc to second position in the competition.

Until now, with the pending dispute of the GP of the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the first 10 positions of the Drivers’ World Championship march as follows:

1. Max Verstappen – Red Bull (366 points) Champion.

2. Sergio Perez – Red Bull (253 points).

3. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari (252 points).

4. George Russell – Mercedes (207 points).

5. Carlos Sainz Jr. – Ferrari (202 points).

6. Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes (180 points).

7. Lando Norris – McLaren (101 points).

8. Esteban Ocon- Alpine (78 points).

9. Fernando Alonso- Alpine (65 points).

10. Valtteri Bottas – Alfa Romeo (46 points).

The driver from Guadalajara, Jalisco, is four races away from consolidating the best season of his career as a Formula 1 driver. To do so, he must maintain points lead over Charles Leclerc and not allow yourself to obtain fewer units with respect to Monegasque in each of the pending circuits. Should that happen, you could be overwhelmed and fall to the third rung.

To date, Pérez’s best position in the World Drivers’ Championship is fourth consecutively in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. possibility of contesting the first position in the 2023 season.

