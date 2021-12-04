Charles Leclerc smashed his Ferrari and forced Formula 1 training to be canceled

Leclerc’s accident during training session 2

The Formula 1 entered the definition of the 2021 championship. During this weekend, the highest category of world motorsports will play the next to last date of the tournament at the new circuit of Yeda. With the duel between Max Verstappen aboard his Red Bull against the seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes, all eyes will be on these two protagonists to see if the Dutchman can be crowned or the outcome will only take place next Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

Precisely, in what were the first free practice of F1 in Saudi Arabia there was an accident that set off the alarms at the organizers of the Grand Prix in the Middle East. In round 2 of the practices, Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari into the protective wall at Turn 23 and his car was smashed. The pilot from the Principality of Monaco lost control of the rear in that area of ​​the new 6.1-kilometer long track.

It should be noted that the 24-year-old left the cabin on his own. In the on-board camera located on the Ferraro SF21, F1 showed how Leclerc began to insult as soon as the car stopped. He then replied that he was fine and left a message for the Maranello-based team: “Sorry guys,” said the Monegasque.

As there were five minutes to go to the end of the session, Formula 1 decided to raise the red flag and terminate the work of the first day of action on the circuit.

After the heavy hit against the retaining wall, the medical services arrived immediately and transferred the corridor to the medical center for a further review. After the pertinent controls of the doctors before this type of accident, it was determined that Leclerc may be from the game in training session 3 that will take place this Saturday in the previous to the classification that will determine the starting grid for the grand final on Sunday.

Before the collision, the Ferrari driver was in tenth position with a time of 1: 29.772, three places behind his teammate, Spaniard Carlos Sainz Jr.

Beyond what happened with Leclerc, it must be said that Hamilton finished the day as the fastest. The Briton aboard his Mercedes achieved a time of 1:29.018 and was ahead of Valtteri Bottas for just 61 hundredths. In the third place of the classification he finished Pierre Gasly with his Alpha Tauri and Verstappen was fourth to almost 200 thousandths of the leader. Fernando Alonso was 5th with the Alpine.

Waiting for Sunday’s race only eight points separate the Red Bull driver from the Briton who is seeking his eighth F1 championship and thus become the winner of all time over the German Michael Schumacher. Verstappen adds 351.5 and Hamilton 343.5. In the fight for the constructors’ title, the advantage for Mercedes is only five units (546.5 against 541.5).

Lewis Hamilton was fastest on Friday’s F1 free practice in Saudi Arabia (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

