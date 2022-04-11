Charles Leclerc stayed with the Australian GP and Ferrari confirmed that he wants to fight for the championship

Dominator to the finish: after starting from pole position, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) conquered with authority this Sunday the Australian Grand Prixmarked by abandonment of his rival for the title, the world champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

On the asphalt of the circuit Albert Park de Melbournewith the presence of 420,000 spectators throughout the weekend, the Monegasque surpassed the Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), 2nd at 20 seconds, and the British George Russell (Mercedes), 3º to 25 seconds.

On his fourth career win –the second this season after the opening heat in Bahrain- Leclerc even claimed the fastest lap in the race. “What a car today! This weekend we were very strong, the tires were excellent. I’m so happy. It’s incredible to win here”, the winner congratulated.

“We are only in the third race, so it is difficult to think about the championship, but we have a very strong and reliable car. It’s great to be back in this position.”

Leclerc celebrated in Australia (Reuters)

On the other side, victim of a mechanical problem and forced to retire with the engine on fire on lap 39 of the 58 scheduled, Verstappen He had a nightmare weekend: “We have to finish the races. Today was a bad day, I managed the tires, I couldn’t fight Charles.”

After starting second, a position he held until his retirement, the Dutchman considered that the situation is “frustrating” and added: “These kinds of things, if you want to fight for the title, are unacceptable.”

Leclerc’s teammate, Carlos Sainz Jr.second in the general classification of drivers before the Australian stage, did not have a good weekend: After a modest 9th place in qualifying, the driver lost control of his car, ending his race in gravel. He then he couldn’t restart.

For Mercedes, meanwhile, Verstappen’s retirement allowed Britain’s George Russell to climb to the third step of the podium. The second of the season for the current world champion team, after Hamilton’s third place in Bahrain. After starting 5th, the seven-time world champion finished 4th.

Verstappen had to leave again in Australia (Reuters)

Although since the beginning of the season the team has shown difficulties in dealing with its original aerodynamic car, does this classification predict an imminent return of the ‘Silver Arrows’ to the leading positions? “Today we got a little lucky,” Russell acknowledged.

“There is such an amount of work to get back to the level. We will never give up, we were far behind and yet we are there, on the podium If anyone can do it, it’s Mercedes, ”she sentenced.

TOP 5 OF THE WORLD RANKING

1- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 71 points

2- George Russell (Mercedes) 37 points

3- Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 33 points

4 Checo Perez (Red Bull) 30 points

5 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 28 points

KEEP READING

Leclerc overtook Verstappen and took a rough Formula 1 qualifying in Australia

Touches on the karting tracks and exchange of statements: this is how the duel between Verstappen and Leclerc was born, which today has Formula 1 under its spell

Lewis Hamilton’s worst moment in Formula 1: “It’s frustrating”