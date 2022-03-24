Charles Leclerc’s comment before winning the first Formula 1 GP that scared all Ferrari

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto (REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

This Sunday, the Ferrari team snapped a two-and-a-half-year win drought without victories thanks to the triumph of Charles Leclerc on the first date run in Bahrain. Those from Maranello took off a large pressure backpack after two seasons in which they did not fight for the top positions and the relaxation came with a touch of humor from the Monegasque driver, whose joke did not please the team leader, Mattia Binotto.

Leclerc took pole position at the Sakhir International Autodrome and started ahead. He was the solid leader despite the attacks of Max Verstappen (Red Bull), with whom had a spectacular fight for three laps. The work of the Scuderia was perfect in each stop and the 24-year-old rider captured his third victory in the Máxima, but the tifosis celebrated more the fact of having a competitive car again with the F1-75, the red monoposto in 2022.

It was on the last lap that Charles sent a message over the radio: “I feel like there is something wrong with the engine.”, told his engineer Xavi Marcos Padros. Exactly the same thing he had said at Sakhir in 2019, when a valve malfunction on his SF90 about ten laps from the end prevented him from winning the race.

Leclerc in full duel with Verstappen (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

After a few seconds of silence and after the concerned response from Padros, who barely managed to stammer out a “not possible” when comparing the telemetry, Charles clarified: “Actually, I’m kidding!”. The laugh that dispelled all doubts: the F1-75 was perfect and held up well to the start of the championship. Radio dialogue between the drivers and their engineers is heard by team officials and Binotto was aware of the dialogue. After the joke, Padros warned Leclerc about the spin and abandonment that he suffered Sergio “Checo” Perez (Red Bull), and the Monegasque was able to keep the victory.

Leclerc later assured: “I told them on the last lap that there was something wrong with the engine and I think someone He was on the verge of a heart attack”. On the podium he ran into Binotto: “I can already imagine the look on your face when I said something was wrong with my engine”, the pilot told the team-manager, who told him: “Never make jokes like that again, Charles! !”. Leclerc climbed to the highest step of the platform, the Italian anthem sounded for Ferrari’s victory and everything was an anecdote.

Ferrari achieved a historic 1-2 with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

The party was complete for La Rosa since the Spanish Carlos Sainz could finish second and completed a historic 1-2. Not since Australia 2004 has the Scuderia started in this way, a season in which Michael sSchumacher won his fifth and last title with the Italian team and the seventh of his personal harvest In that race 18 years ago, the Kaiser he won and his companion escorted him, Rubens Barrichello.

Ferrari showed a superlative performance of its engine in Bahrain and the proof was that its customer teams also did well. Haas was fifth with the Dane Kevin Magnussen and Alfa Romeo finished sixth with Valtteri Bottas.

Formula 1 will continue this weekend with its longest calendar in history that has 23 dates and the course remains in the Middle East since it will be run in Saudi Arabia, on the Jeddah street circuit.

KEEP READING

The lapidary phrase of the head of Mercedes after the first Formula 1 GP of the year

The spectacular fight of Leclerc and Verstappen in the Formula 1 Bahrain GP