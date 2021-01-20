Charles S. Cohen Hit With Lawsuit Over Alleged Abuses

Over the previous decade, New York actual property billionaire Charles S. Cohen has develop into a number one patron of art-house cinema. He has distributed a string of overseas language Oscar contenders, amassed an enormous library of traditional movies and purchased specialty theaters within the U.Okay., France and the U.S.

However higher prominence within the movie business invitations higher scrutiny, particularly now. In October, three feminine staff sued Cohen’s actual property firm in federal courtroom in New York, accusing Cohen of bullying and making a hostile work atmosphere for girls.

Their claims echo these in three earlier lawsuits, which accused Cohen of firing individuals who took days off to get medical therapy. A kind of fits additionally alleged that of the 50 staff within the firm’s government workplaces, none was Black. The corporate acknowledged that was true in a 2014 courtroom submitting.

In speaking with Selection, the plaintiffs within the new case are talking publicly for the primary time. They are saying the corporate was set as much as serve Cohen’s whims, and that staff lived in concern of being berated or fired in the event that they failed to fulfill his unimaginable requirements.

“It’s about time everyone is aware of in regards to the different aspect of this particular person,” one of many plaintiffs, Corinne Arazi, tells Selection. “The corporate is run as an autocracy. The whole lot and everybody revolves round Cohen, just like the planets across the solar.”

Arazi was Cohen’s government assistant for greater than three years. She sat simply outdoors his workplace and discovered to soak up the verbal abuse and handle his moods, she says. One other assistant, Roseann Hylemon, labored for him for 2 years earlier than she couldn’t take it anymore and was transferred to a different desk. She, too, joined the swimsuit.

Evelyn Julia, a former leasing administrator, described a demeaning workplace tradition the place older male bosses felt free to mistreat their feminine subordinates.

The Landmark Theatre in Los Angeles is amongst venues that furloughed workers in March.

Michael Buckner for Selection

“It was appalling,” Julia says. “I simply couldn’t perceive how folks might behave that means. Everybody in higher administration was of a sure age the place that’s what they did again within the day. It was fairly miserable.”

In response to the grievance, Julia was sexually harassed by a senior vice chairman on the firm. She alleges that Stephen Fredericks, her direct supervisor, made gratuitous remarks about her look, bragged about his sexual historical past, made undesirable inquiries about her love life and infrequently got here up behind her to the touch her shoulders or kiss her cheek.

She says she was initially ecstatic about touchdown the job, however that it rapidly “tumbled.”

“It went from getting up within the morning excited to go to work to wanting in my closet and going, ‘OK, I can’t put on that as a result of that’s too tight,’” she says. “There was no means you may deliver any sort of grievance. For those who complained, you knew you’ll get fired.”

The swimsuit alleges that feminine staff bore the brunt of the verbal abuse. Arazi says the corporate was structured with a transparent hierarchy based mostly on race and gender.

“It was white males in fits and extra white males in fits,” Arazi says. “After which you may have ladies on the administrative stage. You’ve gotten only a few women and men of coloration. That is how this firm is constructed.”

In an announcement, Cohen Brothers Realty Corp. stated that the ladies are searching for to complement themselves by baseless allegations. The corporate additionally stated that it doesn’t tolerate sexual harassment.

“Cohen Brothers Realty Company strongly believes that the allegations by these plaintiffs lack credibility and are wholly with out advantage,” the corporate stated. “Cohen Brothers Realty takes delight in treating all staff with equality and respect; a lot of our staff have been with us for over twenty years. We are going to proceed to defend our place by the correct authorized course of.”

The corporate additionally made accessible two staff to supply the opposite aspect of the story. Madeline Marcus, a senior vice chairman, and Stephanie Waller, an workplace leasing administrator, say the complaints had been overblown.

“They do respect me,” says Waller, who’s half Black and half Puerto Rican. “Once I’ve had an issue, they’ve all the time been there supporting me, together with Charles.”

She recognized a number of different Black staff, together with the top of safety.

Provides Marcus: “I discovered Charles to be very approachable. He’s gracious in some ways.”

Cohen’s father based Cohen Brothers Realty within the Fifties along with his two brothers. Charles Cohen initially explored a profession within the leisure business earlier than becoming a member of the household agency and finally taking up.

The corporate owns workplace towers and design facilities, together with the Pacific Design Heart in West Hollywood, which is residence to A24 Movies and A3 Artists Company. Forbes estimates Cohen’s internet price at $3.5 billion, a lot of it stemming from the actual property empire he inherited. In interviews, Cohen has described that enterprise as his “day job.” His true ardour is movie, significantly French New Wave, and he went as far as to jot down a movie quiz e-book known as “Trivia Mania” in 1985. He now owns a library of greater than 800 titles, together with Buster Keaton movies, the Service provider Ivory catalog and classics of British and French cinema.

Cohen additionally owns Landmark Theatres, which operates 45 cinemas throughout the U.S., and Curzon Cinemas within the U.Okay., in addition to La Pagode, a historic art-house theater in Paris that’s closed for restoration.

Arazi, who’s French, went to work for Cohen in December 2016. On her first day, she says, he requested her to deliver him a glass of water with ice whereas he was on a video convention with executives in Fort Lauderdale.

“He known as me, clicked his fingers and stated, ‘Come again,’” Arazi says. “He stated, ‘I cannot contact this glass. Take it again. You place your finger there. I can not drink from this glass.’” In entrance of everybody, he instructed on the way to maintain a glass from the underside. “From this little factor, it simply saved on,” she says.

Hylemon says she skilled one thing related when she introduced Cohen a cheeseburger throughout her first week on the job. As she turned to go away his workplace, she heard dishes flying throughout the room. “I don’t eat cheese!” he yelled.

The assistants say they felt subjected to Cohen’s violent moods. They had been to remain at their desks in any respect instances and had been forbidden from going to the lavatory with out permission, in keeping with the lawsuit.

“He would all the time discover one thing mistaken and yell at me in entrance of individuals,” Hylemon says. “He simply needed to really feel that he was in cost, with the yelling.”

If Cohen was particularly sad, she says that he would say, “I’m going to kill you.”

Arazi says that Cohen routinely belittled her. He referred casually to his assistants — inside their earshot — as “the 2 stooges.” Arazi says he as soon as instructed her, out of the blue, “It’s not sufficient to be fairly, it’s essential to have a mind too.” As soon as, when he didn’t get his copy of the Wall Avenue Journal, she says he berated her and made her repeat after him, “I have to provide the Wall Avenue Journal day-after-day.”

She says that he veered from being courteous to insulting. “He couldn’t simply give a praise,” she says. “If he stated one thing good, I knew subsequent time I might get slapped within the face. Managing this man and his temper is lots of work.”

Arazi says that Cohen would typically repeat a motto he had inherited from his father: “You don’t get a coronary heart assault. You give coronary heart assaults.”

The corporate was sued thrice from 2010 to 2014 for allegedly discriminating in opposition to staff who had been disabled. In a single case, the corporate’s treasurer was fired shortly after having a mind tumor eliminated, in keeping with his swimsuit. Although he had returned to work, he was instructed that “issues weren’t understanding” and was let go, in keeping with the swimsuit.

Fernando Giglio, an accountant, was fired just a few days after getting identified with a number of sclerosis, in keeping with his lawsuit. He was instructed that his expertise didn’t match his place. The corporate’s normal counsel additionally sued in 2014, alleging that he had been fired after going to a medical appointment for a coronary heart situation.

“When present staff develop into disabled, or are perceived as disabled, Mr. Cohen promptly terminates their employment,” the overall counsel, Barry Bernstein, alleged within the grievance. “The workers are afraid to report any disabilities or take any break day.”

All three fits settled out of courtroom.

The time-off coverage additionally figured within the latest lawsuit, which alleges that the corporate refused to permit staff to earn a living from home when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March. In response to the grievance, staff who raised considerations in regards to the virus had been instructed that they had been “overreactors.”

Hylemon, who has a number of sclerosis, received a physician’s observe saying she needs to be allowed to earn a living from home. She was instructed she must use her trip time. Even after New York ordered non-essential companies to shut, the corporate continued to ask folks to come back in, in keeping with the grievance.

Hylemon stayed at residence and used up her three weeks of trip time. After that, she was furloughed with out pay or advantages — and has not heard from the corporate since. Arazi and Julia additionally took break day to keep away from coming to the workplace. They had been each furloughed as nicely firstly of Might.

“I do know it was retaliation as a result of we opted to remain out of the workplace and refused to associate with violating Gov. Cuomo’s stay-at-home order,” Hylemon says. “I felt like they thought we had been on the lookout for an escape out of there. We weren’t. We simply needed to be protected against COVID. We didn’t wish to get sick.”

On March 19, Cohen flew along with his household on a personal jet to Antigua, the place they stayed on his $70 million yacht. There, Arazi says that Cohen gave the order to furlough Landmark’s staff.

“He was on his yacht and giving orders to primarily hearth folks,” Arazi says. “He was asking folks to come back into the workplace whereas he was there in a ship in the course of the ocean.”

An individual near Cohen says that the journey was preplanned, and that he was not searching for to flee the pandemic.

Julia, in the meantime, says she nonetheless has not retrieved some private objects from her desk at work. She left sweaters, household pictures and footwear, and requested if she might come get them.

“They stated, ‘For those who decide that up, we’re gonna contemplate {that a} resignation,’” she tells Selection. Indicating that she left voluntarily would make it more durable for her to deliver a lawsuit, so she has left the objects there.

On reflection, Julia says she received snug with the wage she was incomes, which made it powerful to go away.

“You get type of sucked in, and you place up with it,” she says. Now, she provides, “it feels superb standing up and saying, ‘No mas.’ Folks like him can not proceed to deal with people who means. I really feel empowered by that. It’s gotta cease.”