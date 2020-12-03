Charli XCX and A.G. Cook on Their Five Years of Collaborating

On the finish of 2014, Charli XCX was on high of the pop world. She’d loved a worldwide smash with “Increase Clap,” she’d co-written and sang on each Iggy Azalea’s chart-topping “Fancy” and Icona Pop’s world hit “I Love It.” She was 22 years outdated, had simply launched her sophomore album “Sucker” to rave evaluations, and the pop world was her oyster.

So she turned all of it upside-down.

Attracted by the music from British producer-songwriter A.G. Cook’s burgeoning PC Music label — which, broadly talking, combines candy pop melodies with handled vocals and jarring industrial noises — she launched the “Vroom Vroom” EP in collaboration with PC artist Sophie and started a working relationship with Cook. Her label and administration had been mortified, as had been some critics, that she’d primarily overturned a profitable components.

Now, it’s a special story. “Hyperpop” — a style that, whether or not they admit it or not, the British-born Charli and Cook helped to spawn — has taken off with stunning pace, particularly in quarantine. The identify comes from a Spotify playlist that options a number of artists who present a powerful affect from Charli, PC and/or the American duo 100 Gecs, PC devotees who’re one of the first purveyors of the sound (and who collaborated with Charli and Cook earlier this yr). A author who slammed “Vroom Vroom” even Tweeted three years after doing so, “I publicly disavow the nonsense I wrote” concerning the EP.

And collectively and individually, the monumentally prolific duo have continued to refine and reinvent their sound, collaborating with dozens of different musicians and producers on two groundbreaking mixtapes (“Quantity One Angel” and “Pop 2”) and two full-length albums, 2019’s “Charli” — which is arguably their most refined fusion of pop bliss and in-your-face noise — and final spring’s “How I’m Feeling Now,” which was written, recorded and launched in a self-imposed five-week timeline that additionally noticed Charli, whose mastery of social media rivals her formidable musicianship, livestreaming a lot of the method to her three and a half million-odd followers on Instagram and Twitter.

Amid many different initiatives over the previous 12-18 months — they put aside {a partially} completed album when quarantine struck, as a result of it felt out of step with the occasions — Cook collaborated on an album with Sigur Ros singer Jonssi and launched not one however two solo albums (together with the superb “Apple”), and Charli’s extra typical pop sport stays fierce: She’s a cowriter of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s summer season 2019 chart-topper “Senorita.”

It’s for all this work and extra that the duo are Selection’s Hitmakers Innovators of the Yr.

Regardless of the drama round her musical change of route a number of years in the past, Charli (born Charlotte Aitchison) sees it as extra of a pure development. “Once I began my music profession at 14, enjoying at raves in London, I used to be very eager about digital music — the Ed Banger label, Uffie and Sebastien and artists like that who had been making very progressive and onerous music,” she says. “I had tried to copy that model however I used to be by no means in a position to, as a result of my expertise as a producer simply weren’t there, and I discovered it actually tough to speak my imaginative and prescient to loads of folks I labored with for a few years. It was solely after I met Sophie and then A.G. that I lastly discovered what I used to be trying to find. We simply instantly spoke the identical language — we didn’t even have to speak, they instantly understood the sorts of sounds I used to be attempting to realize. So it was very simple for me to depart every part behind in that second, as a result of I’d discovered what I’d been trying to find, for therefore lengthy.

“And,” she provides, “in hindsight I didn’t actually depart behind something, as a result of I feel the pop sensibilities [from her early releases] stay in loads of my music, although maybe the construction or manufacturing and even the melodies are a bit extra avant-garde. It was form of all the time resulting in that time.”

Cook was at the same turning level in his personal profession. “We began working collectively at a pivotal time for each of us,” he says. “She had simply made ‘Vroom Vroom,’ and her label simply couldn’t perceive how one thing like that match beside ‘Fancy’ — which on reflection isn’t that a lot of a leap,” he provides. “Nevertheless it freaked them out and there was this unusual push and pull. I’d been doing PC for a couple of years and was beginning to work with folks exterior my bubble, so we helped one another be extra assured within the pop-experimental hybrid we had been making, and that’s one thing that’s in all probability nonetheless rising.”

Additionally they have comparable concepts about why their relationship, which started “5 – 6 years in the past” when Charli DM’ed Cook on Twitter a couple of Hannah Diamond music he’d produced, has been so longstanding and productive. “We actually belief one another, and problem and push one another in the precise methods,” Charli says. “And we’re additionally very sensible and equally dumb,” she laughs, “and I feel that’s actually essential in pop music. A.G. will make a beat in a couple of minutes and I’ll yell over it, and even when it sounds loopy, we’re not afraid of sounding silly as a result of we all know we are able to get it there ultimately. And we get pleasure from twisting codecs and breaking guidelines however we additionally form of like some guidelines; we’re a bit winky however we’re additionally very severe; we’re each followers of pop music however equally followers of desirous to disrupt issues; and we like to bop round what folks suppose we must be doing. So there’s sufficient rigidity and push and pull to make actually attention-grabbing music.”

That relationship was examined not solely by the horrors of the pandemic and the crushing deadlines Charli had set for “How I’m Feeling Now,” however by distance: Cook had retreated from Los Angeles to Montana, the place his girlfriend grew up, and the pair confronted quite a few challenges, not all of which had been musical in nature.

“It made us work in a brutally trustworthy manner,” Cook says. “The deadline for that album was type of ridiculous, and initially, the Web we had in Montana was actually dangerous. So all that was actually worrying — I must set and depart my laptop computer for a couple of hours initially of every single day to obtain gigabytes of recordsdata from all these totally different coproducers. About midway by we received a special Wifi and sorted it out, however these humorous technical limitations made us work at a brutal and quick and enjoyable type of manner, although it was worrying.

“I feel she needed it to be a extremely true snapshot of a really quick quantity of time, so she was filming herself whereas writing the lyrics whereas recording vocals whereas livestreaming,” he continues, laughing. “Nevertheless it feels in step with the entire ethos of it, and there’s a form of ingredient of method-acting along with her, and when she’s within the zone all of it comes collectively in a single spectacular piece, in a single go. It’s fairly superb to look at, which I feel folks received a way of from the livestream.”

Such pressure-cooker experiences can forged a pall over the tip end result, however not on this case. Requested how she feels now about “How I’m Feeling Now,” Charli says, “I’m actually proud of it — it was enjoyable and thrilling, as worrying and destroying because it was. The whole lot round it was intense: the best way it was created, the themes of the songs, the best way the album and the art work was shot, the communication with the followers, the actual fact I used to be collaborating on visuals with my boyfriend. It was a very distinctive expertise and I’m actually completely happy I made a decision to make it.”

And true to kind, she concludes, “However I’m excited to do one thing fully reverse now.”