Charlie Barnett, Natalie Martinez Join NBC Drama Pilot ‘Ordinary Joe’

Charlie Barnett and Natalie Martinez have joined the solid of the NBC pilot “Abnormal Joe,” Selection has realized.

James Wolk was beforehand introduced because the sequence lead. The drama explores the three parallel lives of Joe Kimbrough (Wolk) after he makes a pivotal alternative at a crossroads in his life. The sequence asks the query of how completely different life may look when you made your choice based mostly on love, loyalty or ardour.

Martinez will star as Amy, described as a brilliant and caring girl who varieties a direct reference to Joe. Barnett will play Eric Payne, considered one of Joe’s closest buddies. The roles reunite the pair, as each Martinez and Barnett starred within the ABC sequence “Secrets and techniques and Lies.”

Barnett not too long ago starred within the Emmy-nominated Netflix sequence “Russian Doll,” along with his different current appearances on tv together with “Tales of the Metropolis,” “Arrow” and “You.” He’s additionally recognized for his roles on reveals like “Chicago Fireplace,” “Secrets and techniques and Lies,” and “Valor.”

He’s repped by Gersh, Simmons and Scott Leisure, and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Martinez was simply seen within the Netflix restricted sequence “The I-Land” and ABC’s “The Crossing.” She has additionally starred in reveals like “Kingdom,” “APB,” “Underneath the Dome,” and “CSI: NY.”

She is repped by WME, Atlast Artists, and Hansen Jacobson.

Russel Good friend and Garrett Lerner are writing and govt producing “Abnormal Joe.” The pair beforehand collaborated as govt producers on the Fox drama “Home,” in addition to reveals like NBC’s “Rise” and the Fox comedy “Glee.” Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, and Rafi Crohn of sixth & Idaho may even govt produce together with Howard Klein of three Arts Leisure. Adam Davidson is hooked up to direct the pilot. 20th Century Fox Tv will produce.