Charlie Brooker gives Black Mirror season 6 replace: “I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling aside”

Charlie Brooker has mentioned that he’s unsure if audiences may “stomach” one other season of Black Mirror in the mean time.

In a brand new interview with Radio Occasions, Brooker advised that the general public temper doesn’t swimsuit one other season of his dystopian anthology collection

When requested about one other season, Brooker mentioned: “I’ve been busy, doing issues. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and never doing.

“In the intervening time, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling aside, so I’m not working away on a type of. I’m type of eager to revisit my comedian ability set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed toward making myself chortle.”

The final seeason of Black Mirror was launched on Netflix in June 2019 and consisted of simply three episodes starring Anthony Mackie, Andrew Scott, Topher Grace and Miley Cyrus amongst others.

Season 5 adopted the discharge of Bandersnatch – an interactive Black Mirror movie starring Fionn Whitehead and Will Poulter and the primary Netflix launch utilizing the “select your individual journey” format.

BBC Two lately confirmed that Brooker is returning to our screens with an Antiviral Wipe particular on Thursday 14th Could at 9pm.

The brand new subject of Radio Occasions is on sale now. Black Mirror is offered to stream on Netflix – take a look at our listing of the most effective TV reveals on Netflix.