Charlie Brooker Readies Isolation ‘Antiviral Wipe’ Special for BBC Two – Variety

“Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker is making a half-hour isolation particular of his “Wipe” overview collection for the BBC, with the working title of “Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe.”

Earlier than “Black Mirror,” Brooker rose to fame with the BBC “Wipe” overview collection, which started in 2006 with “Charlie Brooker’s Screenwipe,” and went on to incorporate “Newswipe with Charlie Brooker,” “Charlie Brooker’s Gameswipe” and “Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe.” The final episode of his annual “Wipe” overview ran in 2016.

Final yr, Brooker stated he was too busy engaged on Netflix collection “Black Mirror” to deal with “Wipe,” however the lockdown has clearly freed up a few of his time.

The BBC stated Brooker can be taking “a usually sharp have a look at life in lockdown, in a present made throughout lockdown.” This system will air on channel BBC Two.

In addition to protection of the disaster itself, Brooker will even be trying on the issues persons are watching and doing to maintain themselves occupied.

The present will even characteristic hapless common contributor Philomena Cunk, performed by comic and “Motherland” actor Diane Morgan together with her personal particular model of in-depth reporting, alongside Barry Shitpeas, performed by Al Campbell.

Brooker and collaborator Annabel Jones left their Endemol Shine Group-owned manufacturing label Home of Tomorrow and arrange new manufacturing firm Broke And Bones in January, every taking a 50% stake within the firm. They’ve been in protracted negotiations with Netflix about an unique deal, which has but to be publicly introduced.

“Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe” is billed as a Broke & Bones and Endemol Shine UK co-production for BBC Two. The manager producer is Annabel Jones, and collection producer is Alison Marlow. The commissioning editor for the BBC is Ben Caudell.

Information of the Brooker fee got here as BBC Two additionally introduced a slate of recent comedies.

Sophie Willan’s “Alma’s Not Regular” has been commissioned for a full collection following a profitable pilot that aired as a part of the channel’s New on Two collection. The pilot was watched by over a million folks and the complete collection is anticipated in 2021.

Created, written by, starring and government produced by Willan, inaugural winner of the BBC’s Caroline Aherne Bursary Award in 2018, “Alma’s Not Regular” centres on wild-child Alma Nuthall and her household of eccentric, unruly girls from the northern England city of Bolton.

The six-part collection of 30-minute episodes is being produced by Expectation, and follows Alma as she tries to get her life again on observe following a current break-up.

Shane Allen, controller of comedy commissioning on the BBC, stated: “Sophie’s uncooked honesty, eye for characterization and comedic insouciance have resulted in a cracking present bursting with potential.”

In the meantime, “Comedians Enjoying With Themselves” is a six-part collection of 15-minute episodes that sees comics together with Bob Mortimer, Meera Syal and Sanjeev Bhaskar, Russell Kane, Sally Phillips and Mat Horne tasked with entertaining and enlightening the nation throughout lockdown. Every of the comics will self-shoot their comedy contributions.

“Comedians Enjoying With Themselves” is a Executed + Dusted Manufacturing for BBC Two. The commissioning editor for the BBC is Katie Taylor, whereas Lisa Clark is exec producing.

“The Street to Brexit’s” Matt Berry additionally returns to BBC Two with 4 15-minute episodes of “Squeamish About…”. Written by “Father Ted’s” Arthur Mathews, every new weekly episode will shine a light-weight onto a distinct subject. Introduced by Berry within the persona of ‘Michael Squeamish’, each episode will make inventive use of archive footage and voiceover to create an authored and surreally comedian tackle the subject material.

“Squeamish About….” is an Goal Fiction Manufacturing for BBC Two. Will probably be produced by Hannah Mackay, with Ben Farrell as government producer. The commissioning editor for the BBC is Kate Daughton.

All of the collection have been commissioned by Patrick Holland, controller of BBC Two and Shane Allen, BBC controller of comedy commissioning.