Charlie Brooker returns to BBC Two for one-off lockdown special Antiviral Wipe

It’s been over three years since Charlie Brooker final put the world to rights along with his Wipe collection, however now he’s returning for a one-off special on the coronavirus pandemic.

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe (working title) is a half-hour one-off special coming quickly to BBC Two that’ll see its host take a wry take a look at COVID-19 information protection in addition to the various and varied methods the general public are protecting themselves occupied throughout lockdown.

He’ll be joined, as ever, by Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) – who’ll return along with her personal very special model of investigative journalism – and clueless speaking head Barry Shitpeas (Al Campbell).

BBC Two has additionally introduced Squeamish About… a follow-up to final 12 months’s mockumentary The Highway to Brexit. Matt Berry will current the collection as “Michael Squeamish”, with 4 new episodes – written by Toast of London’s Arthur Matthews – shining a bizarre gentle onto a unique subject.

Different new commissions embody Comedians Enjoying With Themselves – which can see comedians together with Bob Mortimer, Kerry Godliman, Tom Allen, Meera Syal and Sanjeev Bhaskar tasked with entertaining and enlightening the nation throughout six 15-minute episodes, all with out leaving their houses – and a full collection of Alma’s Not Regular, the sitcom written by and starring Sophie Wilan which aired its pilot episode to over 1,000,000 viewers earlier this month.

BBC / Expectation

Alongside these upcoming collection, BBC Two controller Patrick Holland has introduced a revamped Thursday night time line-up with a deal with comedy.

Starting in Might, Thursday nights on BBC Two will see back-to-back comedy starting with the debut of soccer comedy The First Group from the creators of The Inbetweeners, alongside a brand new collection of QI.

Later within the 12 months, the Thursday night time comedy line up will function the second collection of What We Do within the Shadows that includes Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and Kayvan Novak and the second collection of There She Goes, starring David Tennant and Jessica Hynes.

“BBC Two has at all times been the house of essentially the most thrilling comedian skills and essentially the most brilliantly conceived worlds,” stated Patrick Holland. “Sophie Willan’s Alma’s Not Regular is likely one of the freshest voices in years and follows on from the profitable piloting of exhibits like Motherland and The Different One. Throughout these difficult occasions I’m delighted to convey Thursday comedy nights again for the viewers.”

